Raina Reyaz

January 30, 2024

Entertainment

Must Listen to K-pop groups in 2024

Leading the global K-pop phenomenon, BTS remains a powerhouse with their dynamic performances and genre-defying music, continuing to set the bar high

Image: Instagram- bts.bighitofficial

BTS 

Renowned for their fierce energy and striking visuals, BLACKPINK consistently delivers chart-topping hits, showcasing their versatility and global appeal

Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial

BLACKPINK

With infectious melodies and impressive choreography, TWICE continues to capture hearts worldwide, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's leading girl groups

Image: Instagram- twicetagram

TWICE

Known for their innovative concept of multiple subunits, NCT offers a diverse range of sounds, ensuring there's something for every musical palate

NCT

Image: Instagram- nct

Embracing a mix of rap, EDM, and rock influences, Stray Kids stands out for their powerful performances and socially conscious lyrics, resonating with a global fanbase

Stray Kids

Image: Instagram- realstraykids 

Monsta X

Image:Instagram- official_monsta_x

With their electrifying performances and distinctive blend of genres, continues to leave an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape, captivating fans worldwide

The junior group from Big Hit Entertainment, TXT continues to impress with their youthful energy, meaningful lyrics, and creative concepts

TXT 

Image: Instagram- txt_bighit

With a legacy of chart-topping hits, EXO continues to be a force in K-pop, blending smooth vocals with intricate choreography and visually stunning concepts

EXO

Image: Instagram- weareone.exo

Known for their versatility, Red Velvet seamlessly navigates various genres, from catchy pop tunes to sultry R&B, showcasing their musical prowess

Red Velvet

Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown

Empowering and energetic, ITZY brings a refreshing sound to the scene, inspiring listeners with their upbeat anthems and empowering messages

ITZY

Image: Instagram- itzy.all.in.us

