Must Listen to K-pop groups in 2024
Leading the global K-pop phenomenon, BTS remains a powerhouse with their dynamic performances and genre-defying music, continuing to set the bar high
Image: Instagram- bts.bighitofficial
BTS
Renowned for their fierce energy and striking visuals, BLACKPINK consistently delivers chart-topping hits, showcasing their versatility and global appeal
Image: Instagram- blackpinkofficial
BLACKPINK
With infectious melodies and impressive choreography, TWICE continues to capture hearts worldwide, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's leading girl groups
Image: Instagram- twicetagram
TWICE
Known for their innovative concept of multiple subunits, NCT offers a diverse range of sounds, ensuring there's something for every musical palate
NCT
Image: Instagram- nct
Embracing a mix of rap, EDM, and rock influences, Stray Kids stands out for their powerful performances and socially conscious lyrics, resonating with a global fanbase
Stray Kids
Image: Instagram- realstraykids
Monsta X
Image:Instagram- official_monsta_x
With their electrifying performances and distinctive blend of genres, continues to leave an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape, captivating fans worldwide
The junior group from Big Hit Entertainment, TXT continues to impress with their youthful energy, meaningful lyrics, and creative concepts
TXT
Image: Instagram- txt_bighit
With a legacy of chart-topping hits, EXO continues to be a force in K-pop, blending smooth vocals with intricate choreography and visually stunning concepts
EXO
Image: Instagram- weareone.exo
Known for their versatility, Red Velvet seamlessly navigates various genres, from catchy pop tunes to sultry R&B, showcasing their musical prowess
Red Velvet
Image: Instagram- redvelvet.smtown
Click Here
Empowering and energetic, ITZY brings a refreshing sound to the scene, inspiring listeners with their upbeat anthems and empowering messages
ITZY
Image: Instagram- itzy.all.in.us