Must listen to K-pop songs of Apink
Apink's sweet and catchy anthem about the excitement of first love, is filled with charming vocals and a memorable chorus that leaves a lasting impression
Mr. Chu
Image credits : IST Entertainment
A timeless ballad showcasing Apink's vocal prowess, blending emotive lyrics with a melodic arrangement that captures the essence of love and longing
LUV
Image credits : IST Entertainment
A powerful track with a mature sound, symbolizing the end of heartbreak. Apink's flawless harmonies and strong visuals make this a standout in their discography
I'm So Sick
Image credits : IST Entertainment
An energetic and bubbly song, expressing the innocence of first love. The bright melody, coupled with Apink's infectious charm, creates an uplifting and joyful listening experience
NoNoNo
Image credits : IST Entertainment
A heartwarming song reflecting on cherished memories. Apink's sentimental vocals and the nostalgic tone make it a touching tribute to friendship and love
Remember
Image credits : IST Entertainment
A sassy and confident anthem, showcasing Apink's versatility. The sleek production, bold lyrics, and dynamic vocals make it a standout in their repertoire
Eung Eung
Image credits : IST Entertainment
A lively and upbeat track celebrating the joy of being together. Apink's playful energy and harmonies shine in this feel-good song
Five
Image credits : IST Entertainment
A sophisticated and stylish song exploring the theme of self-love and confidence. Apink's mature sound and captivating visuals make it a standout release
Dumhdurum
Image credits : IST Entertainment
A romantic ballad with a dreamy melody, showcasing Apink's vocal depth. The heartfelt lyrics and emotive delivery create a captivating love song
TXTOnly One
Image credits : IST Entertainment
Click Here
A charming and playful track with a catchy chorus, perfectly encapsulating Apink's signature cute and endearing style. It's a delightful addition to their repertoire
BUBIBU
Image credits : IST Entertainment