 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 19, 2023

Entertainment

Must listen to K-pop songs of Apink

Apink's sweet and catchy anthem about the excitement of first love, is filled with charming vocals and a memorable chorus that leaves a lasting impression

Mr. Chu

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A timeless ballad showcasing Apink's vocal prowess, blending emotive lyrics with a melodic arrangement that captures the essence of love and longing

LUV

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A powerful track with a mature sound, symbolizing the end of heartbreak. Apink's flawless harmonies and strong visuals make this a standout in their discography

I'm So Sick

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

An energetic and bubbly song, expressing the innocence of first love. The bright melody, coupled with Apink's infectious charm, creates an uplifting and joyful listening experience

NoNoNo

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A heartwarming song reflecting on cherished memories. Apink's sentimental vocals and the nostalgic tone make it a touching tribute to friendship and love

Remember

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A sassy and confident anthem, showcasing Apink's versatility. The sleek production, bold lyrics, and dynamic vocals make it a standout in their repertoire

Eung Eung

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A lively and upbeat track celebrating the joy of being together. Apink's playful energy and harmonies shine in this feel-good song

Five

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A sophisticated and stylish song exploring the theme of self-love and confidence. Apink's mature sound and captivating visuals make it a standout release

Dumhdurum

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A romantic ballad with a dreamy melody, showcasing Apink's vocal depth. The heartfelt lyrics and emotive delivery create a captivating love song

TXTOnly One

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

A charming and playful track with a catchy chorus, perfectly encapsulating Apink's signature cute and endearing style. It's a delightful addition to their repertoire

BUBIBU

Image credits : IST Entertainment 

