april 17, 2024

Entertainment

Must listen to solo songs of BTS members

Pujya Doss

Serendipity (Jimin): 

A dreamy ballad filled with Jimin's honeyed vocals, Serendipity enchants listeners with its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics, showcasing his emotional depth

V's soulful vocals shine in this mesmerizing R&B track, Singularity, which captivates with its haunting sound and poignant lyrics, leaving a lasting impression

Singularity (V): 

Overflowing with euphoria, Jungkook's solo track is an uplifting anthem that celebrates love and happiness, featuring his powerful vocals and infectious energy

Euphoria (Jungkook): 

Jin's heartfelt ballad, Moon, expresses deep gratitude to ARMYs with its sweet lyrics and soothing melody, showcasing his warm vocals and genuine affection

Moon (Jin): 

J-Hope's vibrant energy radiates in Daydream, a funky track with catchy beats and playful lyrics that invite listeners into his colorful world of imagination

Daydream (J-Hope): 

RM's Tokyo is a reflective track that takes listeners on a journey through the bustling streets of Tokyo, blending introspective lyrics with a mellow vibe, showcasing RM's lyrical prowess

Tokyo (RM): 

Jungkook reflects on his journey in My Time, a reflective R&B track that explores themes of growth and self-discovery, showcasing his maturity as an artist

My Time (Jungkook): 

Suga's introspective track, Seesaw, delves into the complexities of love and relationships with its poignant lyrics and mellow vibe, capturing listeners' hearts with its emotional depth

Seesaw (Suga): 

V's soothing vocals shine in Winter Bear, a cozy ballad that evokes feelings of warmth and comfort, inviting listeners to embrace the beauty of the winter season

Winter Bear (V): 

Jungkook's heartfelt ballad, Still With You, is a soothing lullaby that comforts listeners with its tender melody and heartfelt lyrics, reaffirming BTS's bond with ARMYs

Still With You (Jungkook): 

