Must listen to solo songs of BTS members
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Serendipity (Jimin):
A dreamy ballad filled with Jimin's honeyed vocals, Serendipity enchants listeners with its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics, showcasing his emotional depth
V's soulful vocals shine in this mesmerizing R&B track, Singularity, which captivates with its haunting sound and poignant lyrics, leaving a lasting impression
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Singularity (V):
Overflowing with euphoria, Jungkook's solo track is an uplifting anthem that celebrates love and happiness, featuring his powerful vocals and infectious energy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Euphoria (Jungkook):
Jin's heartfelt ballad, Moon, expresses deep gratitude to ARMYs with its sweet lyrics and soothing melody, showcasing his warm vocals and genuine affection
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Moon (Jin):
J-Hope's vibrant energy radiates in Daydream, a funky track with catchy beats and playful lyrics that invite listeners into his colorful world of imagination
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Daydream (J-Hope):
RM's Tokyo is a reflective track that takes listeners on a journey through the bustling streets of Tokyo, blending introspective lyrics with a mellow vibe, showcasing RM's lyrical prowess
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Tokyo (RM):
Jungkook reflects on his journey in My Time, a reflective R&B track that explores themes of growth and self-discovery, showcasing his maturity as an artist
My Time (Jungkook):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga's introspective track, Seesaw, delves into the complexities of love and relationships with its poignant lyrics and mellow vibe, capturing listeners' hearts with its emotional depth
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seesaw (Suga):
V's soothing vocals shine in Winter Bear, a cozy ballad that evokes feelings of warmth and comfort, inviting listeners to embrace the beauty of the winter season
Winter Bear (V):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
Jungkook's heartfelt ballad, Still With You, is a soothing lullaby that comforts listeners with its tender melody and heartfelt lyrics, reaffirming BTS's bond with ARMYs
Still With You (Jungkook):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC