Must listen TREASURE songs
TREASURE's dynamic debut hit showcases their signature style, blending powerful rap verses with captivating vocals, leaving an indelible mark on the listener's memory
Image: YG Entertainment
BOY
An upbeat love song with catchy melodies and harmonious vocals, perfect for uplifting moods and celebrating the beauty of love
Image: YG Entertainment
I Love You
This emotional anthem celebrates unity and friendship with heartfelt lyrics and a memorable melody that tugs at the heartstrings
Image: YG Entertainment
My Treasure
A groovy and addictive track showcasing TREASURE's versatility, effortlessly combining rap and vocals, making it impossible not to move to the beat
Image: YG Entertainment
Mmm
A powerful song with intense rap verses and melodious vocals, displaying TREASURE's charisma and musical prowess
Image: YG Entertainment
Going Crazy
This high-energy banger highlights their rap and vocal skills, making it a standout track that demands attention
Image: YG Entertainment
Jikjin
A bright and cheerful song capturing the essence of youth and happiness, perfect for adding a touch of joy to your playlist
Image: YG Entertainment
Orange
This dance track showcases synchronized choreography and impressive vocals, creating an unforgettable listening and visual experience
Image: YG Entertainment
B.L.T (Bling Like This)
A heartfelt ballad expressing emotions and longing, revealing the emotional depth of TREASURE's music
Image: YG Entertainment
Be With Me
A catchy and upbeat pop song with a fun and energetic music video that showcases TREASURE's versatility and talent
Image: YG Entertainment
DARARI