Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 3, 2023

Entertainment

Must listen TREASURE songs

TREASURE's dynamic debut hit showcases their signature style, blending powerful rap verses with captivating vocals, leaving an indelible mark on the listener's memory

Image: YG Entertainment

BOY

An upbeat love song with catchy melodies and harmonious vocals, perfect for uplifting moods and celebrating the beauty of love

Image: YG Entertainment

I Love You

This emotional anthem celebrates unity and friendship with heartfelt lyrics and a memorable melody that tugs at the heartstrings

Image: YG Entertainment

My Treasure

A groovy and addictive track showcasing TREASURE's versatility, effortlessly combining rap and vocals, making it impossible not to move to the beat

Image: YG Entertainment

Mmm

A powerful song with intense rap verses and melodious vocals, displaying TREASURE's charisma and musical prowess

Image: YG Entertainment

Going Crazy

This high-energy banger highlights their rap and vocal skills, making it a standout track that demands attention

Image: YG Entertainment

Jikjin

A bright and cheerful song capturing the essence of youth and happiness, perfect for adding a touch of joy to your playlist

Image: YG Entertainment

Orange

This dance track showcases synchronized choreography and impressive vocals, creating an unforgettable listening and visual experience

Image: YG Entertainment

B.L.T (Bling Like This)

A heartfelt ballad expressing emotions and longing, revealing the emotional depth of TREASURE's music

Image: YG Entertainment

Be With Me

A catchy and upbeat pop song with a fun and energetic music video that showcases TREASURE's versatility and talent

Image: YG Entertainment

DARARI

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here