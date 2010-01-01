Heading 3

Must Watch Ahn Bo Hyun K-dramas 

35-year-old Hallyu star Ahn Bo Hyun started out as a model in the industry back in the early 2010s and crossed over to acting in 2014

Bo Hyun is finally landing his long-deserved male lead roles! It may have had taken a while to get here, but it makes his success story all the more memorable

Ahn Bo Hyun shines as First Sergeant Im Gwang Nam, fondly known as Piccolo, in this beloved romantic drama

Descendants of the Sun 

Ahn Bo Hyun captivates as Nam Eun Gi, the childhood friend of Sung Deuk Mi, played by Park Min Young

Her Private Life 

Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the role of the menacing criminal Jang Geun Won, adding depth to this gripping series

Itaewon Class 

As Goo Woong, Ahn Bo Hyun brings charm to his role as Yumi's boyfriend, played by Kim Go Eun

Yumi’s Cells 

Versatile and intense, Ahn Bo Hyun transforms into Detective Jeon Pil Do in the action thriller My Name.

My Name 

Ahn Bo Hyun captures hearts as Moon Seo Ha in the enchanting fantasy romance See You in My 19th Life.

See You in My 19th Life

This heart-wrenching drama follows a man's search for his child, skillfully portrayed by Ahn Bo Hyun

Kairos 

Ahn Bo Hyun plays a self-absorbed top male model in this body-swap comedy, adding humor and flair

My Runway

