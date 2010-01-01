Must Watch Ahn Bo Hyun K-dramas
35-year-old Hallyu star Ahn Bo Hyun started out as a model in the industry back in the early 2010s and crossed over to acting in 2014
Image: tvN
Bo Hyun is finally landing his long-deserved male lead roles! It may have had taken a while to get here, but it makes his success story all the more memorable
Image: tvN
Ahn Bo Hyun shines as First Sergeant Im Gwang Nam, fondly known as Piccolo, in this beloved romantic drama
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Ahn Bo Hyun captivates as Nam Eun Gi, the childhood friend of Sung Deuk Mi, played by Park Min Young
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the role of the menacing criminal Jang Geun Won, adding depth to this gripping series
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
As Goo Woong, Ahn Bo Hyun brings charm to his role as Yumi's boyfriend, played by Kim Go Eun
Image: tvN
Yumi’s Cells
Versatile and intense, Ahn Bo Hyun transforms into Detective Jeon Pil Do in the action thriller My Name.
My Name
Image: Netflix
Ahn Bo Hyun captures hearts as Moon Seo Ha in the enchanting fantasy romance See You in My 19th Life.
Image: tvN
See You in My 19th Life
This heart-wrenching drama follows a man's search for his child, skillfully portrayed by Ahn Bo Hyun
Kairos
Image: MBC
Ahn Bo Hyun plays a self-absorbed top male model in this body-swap comedy, adding humor and flair
Image: MBC
My Runway