Pujya Doss

 October 24, 2023

Must watch Ahn Hyo Seop K-dramas 

Ahn Hyo Seop and Park Bo Young star in this fantasy romance as two souls reborn, solving mysteries with a magical abyss

Image: tvN

Abyss 

A heartwarming tale of a woman who wakes from a 13-year coma, featuring Ahn Hyo Seop's charming character

Image: SBS

Thirty But Seventeen 

Dive into the medical world with Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Suk Kyu, as they heal lives at Dol Dam Hospital

Image: SBS

Dr. Romantic 2

An office drama follows the tale of a heartbroken woman who agrees to take her best friend’s identity to scare off a blind date

Image: SBS

A Business Proposal

Ahn Hyo Seop becomes a powerful sorcerer to protect his kingdom in this captivating historical fantasy drama

Image: SBS

Red Sky 

He played the role of Koo Yeon Joon who time travels to the future and finds his girlfriend who is dead in the past 

Image: Netflix

A time called you

Ahn Hyo Seop features in this family drama filled with laughter, tears, and the bonds of kinship

Image: KBS2

My Father is Strange 

A quirky romantic comedy where Ahn Hyo Seop finds love in an enchanted ring, leading to delightful chaos

Image: MBC

Queen of the Ring 

Join Ahn Hyo Seop and Jang Nara in a lighthearted drama exploring second chances in love

Image: MBC

One More Happy Ending 

Ahn Hyo Seop stars in a web series that offers a glimpse into the K-pop industry's behind-the-scenes drama

Image: YouTube

Top Management 

