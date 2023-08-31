Heading 3

Must-watch Akshay Kumar movies 

This is a recent Akshay Kumar movie that has garnered praise for his performance and the social message it attempts to deliver 

OMG 2

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Watch the fascinating trio of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in a unique love story 

Atrangi Re 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Watch the talented artist in the role of an undercover agent on a mission to rescue passengers of a hijacked flight 

Bell Bottom 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

This movie did not perform well at the box office, but Akshay Kumar’s performance in Laxmii was noteworthy 

 Laxmii 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Do you wish to watch a movie packed with comedy and emotions? Good Newwz should be your pick 

 Good Newwz 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

This movie is a reincarnation drama with comic punches that are bound to entertain you 

Housefull 4

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Watch ISRO’s journey from their initial struggles all the way to landing on Mars! They did it when no one believed that they could 

Mission Mangal 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

This film was a critical and commercial success in raising awareness about menstrual hygiene 

Pad Man 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Watch the struggle of Akshay Kumar as Tapan Das to create and manage the Indian hockey team post-independence in this movie 

Gold 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

This movie is a must-watch as Kumar raises voice against the issue of defecation in public and highlights the importance of toilets 

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

