Must-watch Akshay Kumar movies
This is a recent Akshay Kumar movie that has garnered praise for his performance and the social message it attempts to deliver
OMG 2
Watch the fascinating trio of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in a unique love story
Atrangi Re
Watch the talented artist in the role of an undercover agent on a mission to rescue passengers of a hijacked flight
Bell Bottom
This movie did not perform well at the box office, but Akshay Kumar’s performance in Laxmii was noteworthy
Laxmii
Do you wish to watch a movie packed with comedy and emotions? Good Newwz should be your pick
Good Newwz
This movie is a reincarnation drama with comic punches that are bound to entertain you
Housefull 4
Watch ISRO’s journey from their initial struggles all the way to landing on Mars! They did it when no one believed that they could
Mission Mangal
This film was a critical and commercial success in raising awareness about menstrual hygiene
Pad Man
Watch the struggle of Akshay Kumar as Tapan Das to create and manage the Indian hockey team post-independence in this movie
Gold
This movie is a must-watch as Kumar raises voice against the issue of defecation in public and highlights the importance of toilets
Toilet- Ek Prem Katha
