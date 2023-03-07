Heading 3

MAR 07, 2023

Must-watch Alia Bhatt films

It has been a year since the release of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Browse through the list of films you must watch if you haven’t already

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Glamorous

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt stunned everyone in this film by playing a budding cinematographer, who is dissatisfied with her life. A free-spiritied psychologist, Shah Rukh Khan helps her see life through a different perspective

Dear Zindagi

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s book of the same name, Alia acts alongside Arjun Kapoor in a fun romantic-comedy

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

2 States

This complex love story reshaped Alia’s career and molded her acting skills

Source: Alia Bhatt instagram

Highway

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Badrinath ki Dulhania

Looking for a classic bollywood masala film? Relax! Alia Bhatt has got you covered with Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Raazi is considered one of Alia Bhatt’s best performances. Raazi is a spy-thriller dedicated to a hero’s unsung sacrifice to his nation

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Raazi 

Alia Bhatt as the angry young woman, Safeena is brilliant. This coming-of-age film with Ranveer Singh, is a must-watch

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt as the chirpy, fun-loving Tia Malik is all the sunshine you need in a movie

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Kapoor & Sons

This dark-comedy based around a woman’s revenge on her abusive husband will make you fall in love with Alia Bhatt

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Darlings

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Gangubai Kathiawadi

