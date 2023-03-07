MAR 07, 2023
Must-watch Alia Bhatt films
It has been a year since the release of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Browse through the list of films you must watch if you haven’t already
Glamorous
Alia Bhatt stunned everyone in this film by playing a budding cinematographer, who is dissatisfied with her life. A free-spiritied psychologist, Shah Rukh Khan helps her see life through a different perspective
Dear Zindagi
Based on Chetan Bhagat’s book of the same name, Alia acts alongside Arjun Kapoor in a fun romantic-comedy
2 States
This complex love story reshaped Alia’s career and molded her acting skills
Highway
Badrinath ki Dulhania
Looking for a classic bollywood masala film? Relax! Alia Bhatt has got you covered with Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Raazi is considered one of Alia Bhatt’s best performances. Raazi is a spy-thriller dedicated to a hero’s unsung sacrifice to his nation
Raazi
Alia Bhatt as the angry young woman, Safeena is brilliant. This coming-of-age film with Ranveer Singh, is a must-watch
Gully Boy
Alia Bhatt as the chirpy, fun-loving Tia Malik is all the sunshine you need in a movie
Kapoor & Sons
This dark-comedy based around a woman’s revenge on her abusive husband will make you fall in love with Alia Bhatt
Darlings
This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali
Gangubai Kathiawadi
