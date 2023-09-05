Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 05, 2023
Must-watch Allu Arjun’s movies
This is a stand alone sequel of the 2004 Telugu film. This film was a huge blockbuster
Arya
This movie received a positive response from the audience as he plays a carefree youngster
Parugu
This movie was critically acclaimed and won several awards
Vedam
This film received a positive response for its entertaining screen Play and his performance
Julayi
Race Gurram
This is a commercial success movie and earned praise for its comedy and performance
This film explores the theme of family values and relationship and was a box office success
S/o Satyamurthy
Allu Arjun delivers a powerful performance as he strives to reconcile with his estranged family
Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India
This film explores themes of family love and redemption and it was a huge commmecial success
Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo
Allu Arjun's intense performance and gripping story telling in the film is set to release in two parts
Pushpa
This movie received mixed reviews but it was a commercial success
Arya 2
