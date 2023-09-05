Heading 3

Must-watch Allu Arjun’s movies 

This is a stand alone sequel of the 2004 Telugu film. This film was a huge blockbuster

Arya

Image: IMDB

This movie received a positive response from the audience as he plays a carefree youngster

Parugu 

Image: IMDB

This movie was critically acclaimed and won several awards

Image: IMDB

Vedam 

This film received a positive response for its entertaining screen Play and his performance

Julayi 

Image: IMDB

Race Gurram 

Image: IMDB

This is a commercial success movie and earned praise for its comedy and performance

This film explores the theme of family values and relationship and was a box office success

S/o Satyamurthy 

Image: IMDB

Allu Arjun delivers a powerful performance as he strives to reconcile with his estranged family

Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India 

Image: IMDB

This film explores themes of family love and redemption and it was a huge commmecial success

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo 

Image: IMDB

Allu Arjun's intense performance and gripping story telling in the film is set to release in two parts

Pushpa 

Image: IMDB

This movie received mixed reviews but it was a commercial success

Arya 2 

Image: IMDB

