Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 28, 2023
Must-watch Amitabh Bachchan movies
Amitabh Bachchan has a great influence on the audience. Seeing him in an influential role is a treat to watch
Sarkar
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Watch the true bond of friendship as three retired friends go trekking to Everest base camp to honor their dying friend’s last wish
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Uunchai
Watch Amitabh Bachchan learn to bond better with his family after the death of his wife in Goodbye
Goodbye
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
The legendary superstar is on a mission to keep the slum-dwelling children away from drugs and crime by forming a football team
Jhund
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Paa
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Witness Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan switch roles in the movie Paa! The superstar has done a phenomenal role in the movie
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Runway 34
Bachchan has nailed the role of a lawyer in this movie. His personality has amazed the fans
The viewers were surprised to see the actor as a greedy miser in the movie. But his character progression in the movie is thrilling
Gulabo Sitabo
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Watch a father's struggle to get justice for his son who was murdered in the pretense of an accident
Badla
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
102 Not Out
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Watch Amitabh Bachchan in the avatar of a man who strives to teach his son to take a stand for himself and not be blinded by the love for his child
Image: Brahmastra’s Instagram
See Bachchan swoon hearts with his magical role in Brahmastra. His guidance encourages Ranbir to find his strength
Brahmastra
