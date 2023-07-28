Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 28, 2023

Must-watch Amitabh Bachchan movies 

Amitabh Bachchan has a great influence on the audience. Seeing him in an influential role is a treat to watch 

 Sarkar 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Watch the true bond of friendship as three retired friends go trekking to Everest base camp to honor their dying friend’s last wish 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Uunchai 

Watch Amitabh Bachchan learn to bond better with his family after the death of his wife in Goodbye 

Goodbye 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

The legendary superstar is on a mission to keep the slum-dwelling children away from drugs and crime by forming a football team 

 Jhund 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Paa

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Witness Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan switch roles in the movie Paa! The superstar has done a phenomenal role in the movie 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Runway 34

Bachchan has nailed the role of a lawyer in this movie. His personality has amazed the fans 

The viewers were surprised to see the actor as a greedy miser in the movie. But his character progression in the movie is thrilling 

Gulabo Sitabo

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Watch a father's struggle to get justice for his son who was murdered in the pretense of an accident 

Badla 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

102 Not Out 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram 

Watch Amitabh Bachchan in the avatar of a man who strives to teach his son to take a stand for himself and not be blinded by the love for his child 

Image: Brahmastra’s Instagram 

See Bachchan swoon hearts with his magical role in Brahmastra. His guidance encourages Ranbir to find his strength 

Brahmastra 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here