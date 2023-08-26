Heading 3
Must-watch Ayushmann Khurrana films
Watch the talented star entangled in a web of problems as he pretends to be blind
Andhadhun
Ayushmann talking to people in a woman’s voice for a call center job gives rise to complicated situations
Dream Girl
Empathize with Nakul and be a part of his journey of acceptance when he learns that his mother is pregnant
Badhaai Ho
A male doctor as a gynecologist? Is it not uncomfortable? Watch Ayushmann Khurrana break the popular stereotype
Doctor G
Watch the journey of a young man who struggles with premature balding! Society and its substantial beauty standards are highlighted in this movie
Bala
This movie creates awareness about two men falling in love and the challenges that they face
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Watch the comic tiff as a tenant falls in trouble for not paying rent on time! The landlord is all set to make his life hell
Gulabo Sitabo
What happens when a passionate love history is put on hold owing to the girl’s complicated past? Watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to learn more
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
This movie highlights the plight of the North-easterners and them feeling alien in their own country
Anek
Dream Girl 2
