Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 26, 2023

Must-watch Ayushmann Khurrana films 

Watch the talented star entangled in a web of problems as he pretends to be blind 

Andhadhun 

Image: Tabu’s Instagram 

Ayushmann talking to people in a woman’s voice for a call center job gives rise to complicated situations 

Dream Girl 

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram 

Empathize with Nakul and be a part of his journey of acceptance when he learns that his mother is pregnant

Badhaai Ho 

Image: Junglee Pictures’ Instagram 

A male doctor as a gynecologist? Is it not uncomfortable? Watch Ayushmann Khurrana break the popular stereotype 

Doctor G

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

Watch the journey of a young man who struggles with premature balding! Society and its substantial beauty standards are highlighted in this movie 

Bala 

Image: Yami Gautam’s Instagram 

This movie creates awareness about two men falling in love and the challenges that they face 

 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram 

Watch the comic tiff as a tenant falls in trouble for not paying rent on time! The landlord is all set to make his life hell 

Gulabo Sitabo 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram 

What happens when a passionate love history is put on hold owing to the girl’s complicated past? Watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to learn more 

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram 

This movie highlights the plight of the North-easterners and them feeling alien in their own country

Anek 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram 

Dream Girl 2

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram 

