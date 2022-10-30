Heading 3
Must-watch Bollywood
horror movies
Lubna Khan
OCT 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMDb
Raaz
A couple's trip to Ooty turns spooky when the wife starts getting chased by a spirit. Starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, this movie will give you sleepless nights
Image: IMDb
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
A riveting psychological thriller about an old spirit who is out on revenge
Image: IMDb
13B: Fear Has a New Address
A family moves to the 13th floor of a building when a ghoul starts communicating with them through TV
Image: IMDb
1920
A young runaway couple moves to an old mansion where the actress fights a ghost with the help of her atheist husband
Image: IMDb
Ek Thi Daayan
Emraan Hashmi plays Bobo, a magician troubled with hallucinations. After seeking help, he finds out that he is being haunted by a sinister spirit
Image: IMDb
Bulbbul
A sense of fear takes over a village when men start dying under mysterious circumstances
Image: IMDb
The House Next Door
A married couple begin to notice spooky incidents have started to happen as soon as the new neighbours moved in
Image: IMDb
Darna Mana Hai
A stranded group of friends start sharing scary stories until they become part of one
Image: IMDb
Krishna Cottage
A few friends take shelter for the night in what turns out to be a haunted abode
Image: IMDb
Stree
Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, this horror-comedy is set in a village where the men live in fear of a female spirit named Stree who abducts men in the night