Must-watch Bollywood
horror movies

Lubna Khan

OCT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Raaz

A couple's trip to Ooty turns spooky when the wife starts getting chased by a spirit. Starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, this movie will give you sleepless nights

Image: IMDb

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

A riveting psychological thriller about an old spirit who is out on revenge

Image: IMDb

13B: Fear Has a New Address

A family moves to the 13th floor of a building when a ghoul starts communicating with them through TV

Image: IMDb

1920

A young runaway couple moves to an old mansion where the actress fights a ghost with the help of her atheist husband

Image: IMDb

Ek Thi Daayan

Emraan Hashmi plays Bobo, a magician troubled with hallucinations. After seeking help, he finds out that he is being haunted by a sinister spirit

Image: IMDb

Bulbbul

A sense of fear takes over a village when men start dying under mysterious circumstances

Image: IMDb

The House Next Door

A married couple begin to notice spooky incidents have started to happen as soon as the new neighbours moved in

Image: IMDb

Darna Mana Hai

A stranded group of friends start sharing scary stories until they become part of one

Image: IMDb

Krishna Cottage

A few friends take shelter for the night in what turns out to be a haunted abode

Image: IMDb

Stree

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, this horror-comedy is set in a village where the men live in fear of a female spirit named Stree who abducts men in the night

