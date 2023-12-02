Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
December 02, 2023
Must watch Bollywood thrillers
This suspenseful thriller stars Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband. The film's gripping plot, set against the backdrop of Kolkata, unfolds with unexpected twists
Kahaani (2012)
Image: Imdb
A supernatural thriller featuring Aamir Khan as a police officer investigating a series of mysterious deaths, the film masterfully combines the paranormal with psychological depth
Image: Imdb
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)
A gripping family thriller that revolves around a man's desperate efforts to protect his family when they become embroiled in a crime. Ajay Devgn's performance is a standout in this suspenseful tale
Drishyam (2015)
Image: Imdb
A black comedy thriller that follows a blind pianist who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. The film's dark humor and intricate plot make it a cinematic gem
Andhadhun (2018)
Image: Imdb
A revenge thriller starring Varun Dhawan as a man seeking vengeance for a tragic incident that changes his life. The film is known for its intense and gritty narrative
Badlapur (2015)
Image: Imdb
Inspired by real events, this heist thriller follows a group of con artists posing as CBI officers and executing audacious robberies. The film's cat-and-mouse chase keeps viewers engrossed
Special 26 (2013)
Image: Imdb
A taut thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah as a common man who takes matters into his own hands to expose the flaws in the Indian judicial system
A Wednesday! (2008)
Image: Imdb
"Pink" is a powerful Bollywood courtroom thrilling drama that addresses complex issues of consent, societal attitudes, and gender dynamics
Pink (2016)
Image: Imdb
Raazi (2018)
Image: Imdb
A spy thriller based on a true story, this film features Alia Bhatt as a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy during the 1971 India-Pakistan war
A gripping suspense thriller featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, where a successful businesswoman seeks the help of a lawyer to prove her innocence in a murder case
Badla (2019)
Image: Imdb
