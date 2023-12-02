Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 02, 2023

Must watch Bollywood thrillers 

This suspenseful thriller stars Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband. The film's gripping plot, set against the backdrop of Kolkata, unfolds with unexpected twists

Kahaani (2012)

A supernatural thriller featuring Aamir Khan as a police officer investigating a series of mysterious deaths, the film masterfully combines the paranormal with psychological depth

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

A gripping family thriller that revolves around a man's desperate efforts to protect his family when they become embroiled in a crime. Ajay Devgn's performance is a standout in this suspenseful tale

Drishyam (2015)

A black comedy thriller that follows a blind pianist who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. The film's dark humor and intricate plot make it a cinematic gem

Andhadhun (2018)

A revenge thriller starring Varun Dhawan as a man seeking vengeance for a tragic incident that changes his life. The film is known for its intense and gritty narrative

Badlapur (2015)

Inspired by real events, this heist thriller follows a group of con artists posing as CBI officers and executing audacious robberies. The film's cat-and-mouse chase keeps viewers engrossed

Special 26 (2013)

A taut thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah as a common man who takes matters into his own hands to expose the flaws in the Indian judicial system

A Wednesday! (2008)

"Pink" is a powerful Bollywood courtroom thrilling drama that addresses complex issues of consent, societal attitudes, and gender dynamics

Pink (2016)

Raazi (2018)

A spy thriller based on a true story, this film features Alia Bhatt as a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy during the 1971 India-Pakistan war

A gripping suspense thriller featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, where a successful businesswoman seeks the help of a lawyer to prove her innocence in a murder case

Badla (2019) 

