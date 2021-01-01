Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 23, 2023

Entertainment

Must watch Chae Jong Hyeop K-dramas

In case you missed the memo, Chae Jong Hyeop is a rising star to watch. He first earned global attention last 2021 with Nevertheless. Here are a few K-dramas of the rising star that you shouldn’t miss

Image:tvN

Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society, stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva

Image:tvN

Castaway Diva

Lee Haru navigates the challenges of her 20s, balancing work and personal life with a budding romance

Image: Naver TV

No Bad Days 

 A romantic mystery spanning 12 years, childhood friends Yoon Na-moo and Gil Nak-won defy the odds in a gripping love story

Image: MBC

Come and Hug Me

Chae Jong-hyeop plays Bok-dong, Ji-eum's 16th life who was a rickshaw puller during the Japanese colonial era

Image: tvN

See you in my 19th life

Dreams baseball team hires Baek Seung-soo as their new manager, aiming to break a four-season losing streak

Image: SBS

Hot Stove League 

A genius engineer confronts his brother's mysterious death, unraveling dangerous secrets. A gripping sci-fi journey

Image: JTBC

Sisyphus: The Myth 

Sparks fly as unapologetic flirt Park Jae-on meets his match in Yu Na-bi, exploring the complexities of modern dating

Image: JTBC

Nevertheless

Jo Hee-ra, a witch and restaurant owner, grants desires with a dark twist. A fantasy drama with soulful consequences

Image: TVING

 The Witch’s Diner 

Jong Hyeop stars as Park Tae-joon, a badminton player, in this sports drama exploring passion and competition

Image: Naver TV

 Love All Play

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here