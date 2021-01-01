Must watch Chae Jong Hyeop K-dramas
In case you missed the memo, Chae Jong Hyeop is a rising star to watch. He first earned global attention last 2021 with Nevertheless. Here are a few K-dramas of the rising star that you shouldn’t miss
Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society, stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva
Castaway Diva
Lee Haru navigates the challenges of her 20s, balancing work and personal life with a budding romance
No Bad Days
A romantic mystery spanning 12 years, childhood friends Yoon Na-moo and Gil Nak-won defy the odds in a gripping love story
Come and Hug Me
Chae Jong-hyeop plays Bok-dong, Ji-eum's 16th life who was a rickshaw puller during the Japanese colonial era
See you in my 19th life
Dreams baseball team hires Baek Seung-soo as their new manager, aiming to break a four-season losing streak
Hot Stove League
A genius engineer confronts his brother's mysterious death, unraveling dangerous secrets. A gripping sci-fi journey
Sisyphus: The Myth
Sparks fly as unapologetic flirt Park Jae-on meets his match in Yu Na-bi, exploring the complexities of modern dating
Nevertheless
Jo Hee-ra, a witch and restaurant owner, grants desires with a dark twist. A fantasy drama with soulful consequences
The Witch’s Diner
Jong Hyeop stars as Park Tae-joon, a badminton player, in this sports drama exploring passion and competition
Love All Play