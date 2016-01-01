Heading 3

Must watch Choi Woo Shik K-dramas

Meet Choi Woo Shik, a rising star in South Korea's entertainment industry. From humble beginnings to international acclaim, he's charmed audiences worldwide.

IMAGE: SBS

Introduction to Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Shik started as a supporting actor in various dramas and films, steadily honing his craft and earning recognition for his talent.

IMAGE: SBS

The Beginning

Apart from K-dramas, Choi Woo Shik has also shined in films like Parasite and The Witch, showcasing his incredible versatility.

IMAGE: SBS

Beyond K-Dramas

In this heartwarming coming-of-age drama, Choi Woo Shik plays the witty yet innocent role of a rich guy who goes on a date with the main lead

Image: KBS2

Fight for My Way

Choi Woo Shik's portrayal of Kang Ho Gu, a lovable but socially awkward guy, adds charm to this romantic comedy, making it a delightful watch

Image: tvN

Hogu's Love


Our Beloved Summer is a coming-of-age rom-com that tells the story of ex-lovers Choi Ung (Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi)

IMAGE: SBS

Our Beloved Summer

At this point, everyone has heard of the cinematic masterpiece that is Parasite. In this film, Woo-shik steps in the shoes of Ki-woo, the son of a poor family

Image: CJ Entertainment

 Parasite

In 2016, Korea showed the world that it could not only make viewers' hearts flutter through its rom-com dramas. In this film, Woo-shik plays the role of Yong-guk, a baseball player 

Image: Next Entertainment World

 Train To Busan

In Rooftop Prince, Choi Woo-shik gives life to the role of Do Chi-san, a palace eunuch who traveled time with the noble Joseon Crown Prince Lee-gak

Image: Webtoon

Rooftop Prince

Time To Hunt tells the story of a group planning a heist to escape a dystopian world. In this film, Woo-Shik portrays the role of Ki-hoon, who is hunted by a mysterious assassin after accomplishing a dangerous mission

Image: Netflix

Time To Hunt

