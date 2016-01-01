Must watch Choi Woo Shik K-dramas
Meet Choi Woo Shik, a rising star in South Korea's entertainment industry. From humble beginnings to international acclaim, he's charmed audiences worldwide.
IMAGE: SBS
Introduction to Choi Woo Shik
Choi Woo Shik started as a supporting actor in various dramas and films, steadily honing his craft and earning recognition for his talent.
IMAGE: SBS
The Beginning
Apart from K-dramas, Choi Woo Shik has also shined in films like Parasite and The Witch, showcasing his incredible versatility.
IMAGE: SBS
Beyond K-Dramas
In this heartwarming coming-of-age drama, Choi Woo Shik plays the witty yet innocent role of a rich guy who goes on a date with the main lead
Image: KBS2
Fight for My Way
Choi Woo Shik's portrayal of Kang Ho Gu, a lovable but socially awkward guy, adds charm to this romantic comedy, making it a delightful watch
Image: tvN
Hogu's Love
Our Beloved Summer is a coming-of-age rom-com that tells the story of ex-lovers Choi Ung (Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi)
IMAGE: SBS
Our Beloved Summer
At this point, everyone has heard of the cinematic masterpiece that is Parasite. In this film, Woo-shik steps in the shoes of Ki-woo, the son of a poor family
Image: CJ Entertainment
Parasite
In 2016, Korea showed the world that it could not only make viewers' hearts flutter through its rom-com dramas. In this film, Woo-shik plays the role of Yong-guk, a baseball player
Image: Next Entertainment World
Train To Busan
In Rooftop Prince, Choi Woo-shik gives life to the role of Do Chi-san, a palace eunuch who traveled time with the noble Joseon Crown Prince Lee-gak
Image: Webtoon
Rooftop Prince
Click Here
Time To Hunt tells the story of a group planning a heist to escape a dystopian world. In this film, Woo-Shik portrays the role of Ki-hoon, who is hunted by a mysterious assassin after accomplishing a dangerous mission
Image: Netflix
Time To Hunt