Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 3, 2023

Must-watch Dhanush films

Asuran is a 2019 film about a boy from a underprivileged caste who kills a landlord from an upper caste and how his father saves him from the consequences 

Asuran

Image: IMDB

Adukalam is a 2011 movie that stars Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu, Jayabalan and Kishore Kumar G

Aadukalam

Image: IMDB

Vada Chennai

Image: IMDB

The 2014 movie stars Dhanush, Saranya Ponvannan, and Amala Paul

Velaiyilla Pattathari

Image: IMDB

Karnan

Image: IMDB

Karnan, a fearless village youth fights for the rights of the conservative people of his village

The movie is about Kundan, the son of a Hindu Pandit who discovers that his childhood love Zoya loves someone else and persistently tries to win her heart

Raanjhanaa

Image: IMDB

The 2011 movie is about Karthik and Yamini who cannot stand each other, but there's a twist when opposites attract

Mayakkam Enna

Image: IMDB

The 2013 movie is about a contract worker in Sudan who is abducted while his lover in India awaits his return

Maryan

Image: Pexels 

Ram and Janani are highschool sweethearts who end up getting married. However, Ram commits suicide all of a sudden and Janani tries to find the truth behind his death

3

Image: Pexels 

The 2015 movie is about Maari, a goon who challenges the corruption in his town

Maari

Image: Pexels 

