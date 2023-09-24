Heading 3
Must-watch Dhanush films
Asuran is a 2019 film about a boy from a underprivileged caste who kills a landlord from an upper caste and how his father saves him from the consequences
Asuran
Image: IMDB
Adukalam is a 2011 movie that stars Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu, Jayabalan and Kishore Kumar G
Aadukalam
Image: IMDB
Vada Chennai
Image: IMDB
The 2014 movie stars Dhanush, Saranya Ponvannan, and Amala Paul
Velaiyilla Pattathari
Image: IMDB
Karnan
Image: IMDB
Karnan, a fearless village youth fights for the rights of the conservative people of his village
The movie is about Kundan, the son of a Hindu Pandit who discovers that his childhood love Zoya loves someone else and persistently tries to win her heart
Raanjhanaa
Image: IMDB
The 2011 movie is about Karthik and Yamini who cannot stand each other, but there's a twist when opposites attract
Mayakkam Enna
Image: IMDB
The 2013 movie is about a contract worker in Sudan who is abducted while his lover in India awaits his return
Maryan
Image: Pexels
Ram and Janani are highschool sweethearts who end up getting married. However, Ram commits suicide all of a sudden and Janani tries to find the truth behind his death
3
Image: Pexels
The 2015 movie is about Maari, a goon who challenges the corruption in his town
Maari
Image: Pexels
