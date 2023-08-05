Heading 3

AUGUST 05, 2023

Must-watch Dulquer Salmaan movies 

The talented artist has charmed the audience with his phenomenal performances! The fans can not wait for the theatrical release of this film on 24th of August 2023

King of Kotha

Set in the early independence period, Dulquer Salmaan has won hearts with this movie! His performance as Lieutenant Ram is critically acclaimed

Sita Ramam

This movie offers a love triangle with twists and drama! Brace yourself for a romantic comedy ride with Hey Sinamika 

Hey Sinamika

If you wish to see the charming actor as a cop, this movie should be your pick 

Salute

Kurup 

If identity thefts and fake death ideas excite you, then you should not miss out on this thriller movie

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal

Are you in the mood for a rom-com movie? Kannum Kannum Kollaiyyadithal should be your pick

This is a rom-com movie in the Malayalam language! Its literal translation means 'the groom wanted'

Varane Avashyamund

Dulquer Salmaan essayed the role of Nikhil Khoda, a dashing cricketer in this movie. His chemistry with Sonam Kapoor is adorable

The Zoya Factor

Oru Yamadan Premakadha


If you are looking for a spark of love, be a part of Lallu’s journey in this movie. The twists and turns of this movie will not bore you

A road trip that has comedy and drama attached to it sounds like a perfect weekend movie! Karwaan marked the actor’s Bollywood debut

Karwaan

