Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 05, 2023
Must-watch Dulquer Salmaan movies
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The talented artist has charmed the audience with his phenomenal performances! The fans can not wait for the theatrical release of this film on 24th of August 2023
King of Kotha
Set in the early independence period, Dulquer Salmaan has won hearts with this movie! His performance as Lieutenant Ram is critically acclaimed
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Sita Ramam
This movie offers a love triangle with twists and drama! Brace yourself for a romantic comedy ride with Hey Sinamika
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Hey Sinamika
If you wish to see the charming actor as a cop, this movie should be your pick
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Salute
Kurup
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
If identity thefts and fake death ideas excite you, then you should not miss out on this thriller movie
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal
Are you in the mood for a rom-com movie? Kannum Kannum Kollaiyyadithal should be your pick
This is a rom-com movie in the Malayalam language! Its literal translation means 'the groom wanted'
Varane Avashyamund
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan essayed the role of Nikhil Khoda, a dashing cricketer in this movie. His chemistry with Sonam Kapoor is adorable
The Zoya Factor
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Oru Yamadan Premakadha
If you are looking for a spark of love, be a part of Lallu’s journey in this movie. The twists and turns of this movie will not bore you
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
A road trip that has comedy and drama attached to it sounds like a perfect weekend movie! Karwaan marked the actor’s Bollywood debut
Karwaan
