Must-watch Golden Age films of Bollywood
Pyaasa
Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa is often rated among the World’s Top 100 classics. Dutt with Waheeda Rehman, Mala Sinha, Johnny Walker and Rehman’s acting and Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics created magic
Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ Shree 420 tells the story of a country man Raj, who comes to the city of Mumbai looking for opportunities but is soon left without a penny
Shree 420
Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin was the first to win the Filmfare Best Movie Award and the International Film Prize at Cannes Film Festival. It starred Balraj Sahni and Nirupa Roy
Do Bigha Zamin
Mother India is easily considered the classic of the classics. Featuring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar, it’s the first film to put India on a global map
Mother India
Madhumati features Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Johnny Walker and Pran. It won 10 Filmfare Awards! And the record was broken 37 years later by DDLJ
Madhumati
Chalti Ka Naam Gadi, directed by Satyen Bose is a comedy flick and it stars Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Madhubala and Anoop Kumar in the leads
Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
Awara starred four Kapoors- Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, with their grand father Dewan Bashwanath Kapoor in a cameo role. Nargis was the female lead
Awara
With Kagaz Ke Phool, Guru Dutt reflected on his own life as a filmmaker. Apart from him, the movie starred Waheeda Rehman in the lead
Kagaz Ke Phool
Naya Daur starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles. Directed by B.R. Chopra, the film tells the story of a horse-cart rider who wants to replace carts with buses
Naya Daur
V Shantaram’s Do Ankhen Barah Haath is the progressive story of a jail warden who gets permission to take six prisoners to the country and reform their ways
Do Ankhen Barah Haath
