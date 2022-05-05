Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 05, 2022

Must-watch Golden Age films of Bollywood

Pyaasa

Image: IMDb

Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa is often rated among the World’s Top 100 classics. Dutt with Waheeda Rehman, Mala Sinha, Johnny Walker and Rehman’s acting and Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics created magic

Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ Shree 420 tells the story of a country man Raj, who comes to the city of Mumbai looking for opportunities but is soon left without a penny

Image: IMDb

Shree 420

Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin was the first to win the Filmfare Best Movie Award and the International Film Prize at Cannes Film Festival. It starred Balraj Sahni and Nirupa Roy

Do Bigha Zamin

Image: IMDb

Mother India is easily considered the classic of the classics. Featuring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar, it’s the first film to put India on a global map

Image: IMDb

Mother India

Image: IMDb

Madhumati features Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Johnny Walker and Pran. It won 10 Filmfare Awards! And the record was broken 37 years later by DDLJ

Madhumati

Image: IMDb

Chalti Ka Naam Gadi, directed by Satyen Bose is a comedy flick and it stars Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Madhubala and Anoop Kumar in the leads

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Image: IMDb

Awara starred four Kapoors- Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, with their grand father Dewan Bashwanath Kapoor in a cameo role. Nargis was the female lead

Awara

Image: IMDb

With Kagaz Ke Phool, Guru Dutt reflected on his own life as a filmmaker. Apart from him, the movie starred Waheeda Rehman in the lead

Kagaz Ke Phool

Image: IMDb

Naya Daur starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead roles. Directed by B.R. Chopra, the film tells the story of a horse-cart rider who wants to replace carts with buses

Naya Daur

Image: IMDb

V Shantaram’s Do Ankhen Barah Haath is the progressive story of a jail warden who gets permission to take six prisoners to the country and reform their ways

Do Ankhen Barah Haath

