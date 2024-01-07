Heading 3

January 07, 2024

Must watch iconic rom coms

Rob Reiner's classic explores the evolution of a deep friendship into something more, featuring the unforgettable chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

A charming romantic fantasy film filled with humor, heart, and a touch of nostalgia, the movie explores themes of self-discovery, second chances, and the enduring nature of true love

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts reunite in this British rom-com that beautifully navigates the challenges of love when a famous actress falls for an ordinary bookseller

Notting Hill (1999)

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell lead this British romantic comedy that follows a group of friends through the ups and downs of love and weddings

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

A high school adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, this film combines teenage angst with heartfelt romance, starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal adds a touch of humor to a fake engagement that turns into a journey of unexpected love and self-discovery

The Proposal (2009)

A multi-layered comedy that weaves together different aspects of love, featuring Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this hilarious rom-com about a journalist attempting to drive away a guy in, you guessed it, 10 days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Nia Vardalos stars in and writes this charming comedy about a woman's humorous journey to marrying a non-Greek man, defying her eccentric family's expectations

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan reunite in this heartwarming tale of love, destiny, and the magic of connection in the digital age

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

