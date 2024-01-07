Heading 3
Must watch iconic rom coms
Rob Reiner's classic explores the evolution of a deep friendship into something more, featuring the unforgettable chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Image: IMDb
A charming romantic fantasy film filled with humor, heart, and a touch of nostalgia, the movie explores themes of self-discovery, second chances, and the enduring nature of true love
Image: IMDb
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts reunite in this British rom-com that beautifully navigates the challenges of love when a famous actress falls for an ordinary bookseller
Notting Hill (1999)
Image: IMDb
Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell lead this British romantic comedy that follows a group of friends through the ups and downs of love and weddings
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Image: IMDb
A high school adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, this film combines teenage angst with heartfelt romance, starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Image: IMDb
Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal adds a touch of humor to a fake engagement that turns into a journey of unexpected love and self-discovery
The Proposal (2009)
Image: IMDb
A multi-layered comedy that weaves together different aspects of love, featuring Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Image: IMDb
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this hilarious rom-com about a journalist attempting to drive away a guy in, you guessed it, 10 days
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
Image: IMDb
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
Image: IMDb
Nia Vardalos stars in and writes this charming comedy about a woman's humorous journey to marrying a non-Greek man, defying her eccentric family's expectations
Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan reunite in this heartwarming tale of love, destiny, and the magic of connection in the digital age
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Image: IMDb
