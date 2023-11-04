Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment 

NOVEMBER 04, 2023

Must-watch Indian Shows

Expresses jealousy over your interaction with others 

Jealousy

Image sources- Pexels

Interrogate you about your whereabouts like where are you, who you are with

Keep questioning

Image sources- Pexels

Keeps you away from spending time with your friends, and family, and wants all your attention

Isolating behavior

Image sources- Pexels

Check your phone, social media messages and accounts without permission

Monitor your activities

Image sources- Pexels

Wants you to prioritize her above anything else

Demands time

Image sources- Pexels

Blow minor conflicts, creating unnecessary drama

Overreactions to small-time

Image sources- Pexels

Decides how you should dress, look, behave and ensure you both of same liking

Control your appearance

Image sources- Pexels

Requires constant affirmation of your love and commitment at an exhausting level 

Need reassurance

Image sources- Pexels

Control relationship with guild, emotional or manipulative tactics

Emotional manipulation

Image sources- Pexels

Threatens to end the relationship if you don’t accept her demands

Threats

Image sources- Pexels

