Must-watch inspirational South movies

Kanaa is a Tamil movie about a young woman’s quest to become a successful cricket player while challenging gender stereotypes and other challenges
Kanaa
The movie is about a cricket player in his late 30s who makes an incredible return to the sport, showing that age is simply just a number
Jersey
This Tamil movie is about an aspiring businessman who faces obstacles while attempting to start his own low-cost airline
Soorarai Pottru
This biopic follows the inspirational life of Savitri, a great South Indian actress and her path to prominence despite all the obstacles and setbacks
Mahanti
This movie shows a young woman’s path and the societal changes she faces and hopes to bring awareness to pressing social issues
Aruvi
This movie is set in a slum, and depicts the tale of two young boys who long for a slice of pizza which symbolizes hopes, aspiration and innocence of youth
Kaaka Muttai
A quadriplegic billionaire Vikram hires a prisoner on parole as his caretaker after being struck by his casual demeanor. The story continues to show a series of life lessons they pick up from one other
Oopiri
Family members interfere in each others lives across generations thanks to reincarnation
Manam
The movie is about Harsha, a wealthy man who possesses everything but still feels something is lacking from his life
Srimanthudu
Vedam is about five different people’s tales- an educated slum dweller, a wannabe rockstar, a prostitute, an elderly peasant and an outcast Muslim man all to build a night of peril in a hospital