Pujya Doss

January 17, 2024

Entertainment

Must Watch IU’s K-dramas

Lee Ji Eun, better known as IU, is a woman of many talents and acting is one of them 

Image:  KBS2.

While she is much known as a singer-songwriter, evidenced by her angelic pipes and numerous hits, IU also bagged successful dramas under her belt

Image:  KBS2.

If you watched Hotel Del Luna already and want more of her on the small screen, here is the list of must-watch IU's K-dramas to watch 

Image:  SBS.

Aspiring students chase their dreams at Kirin High School. Filled with music, romance, and struggles, it's a heartwarming journey to stardom

Dream High:

Image:  KBS2.

A heartening family drama follows a mother's journey, overcoming challenges with humor and love. Positive and uplifting, it celebrates resilience

You Are The Best!:

Image:  KBS2.

Bel Ami:

Image:  KBS2.

A romantic comedy unfolds as an ambitious young man uses relationships to climb the social ladder. A tale of love, ambition, and self-discovery

A comedic look at the behind-the-scenes of a variety show. Entertaining and insightful, it explores the lives of those in the entertainment industry

The Producers:

Image:  KBS2.

Time-traveling romance in Goryeo Dynasty follows a modern woman's journey through love, betrayal, and political intrigue

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo:

Image:  SBS.

A touching story of healing and connection unfolds as a middle-aged man's life intersects with a troubled young woman. Deep and emotional

My Mister:

Image:  tvN.

A fantasy drama set in a mysterious hotel catering to ghosts. Elegant visuals and emotional storytelling create a captivating supernatural experience

Hotel del Luna:

Image:  tvN.

