Must Watch IU’s K-dramas
Lee Ji Eun, better known as IU, is a woman of many talents and acting is one of them
While she is much known as a singer-songwriter, evidenced by her angelic pipes and numerous hits, IU also bagged successful dramas under her belt
If you watched Hotel Del Luna already and want more of her on the small screen, here is the list of must-watch IU's K-dramas to watch
Aspiring students chase their dreams at Kirin High School. Filled with music, romance, and struggles, it's a heartwarming journey to stardom
Dream High:
A heartening family drama follows a mother's journey, overcoming challenges with humor and love. Positive and uplifting, it celebrates resilience
You Are The Best!:
Bel Ami:
A romantic comedy unfolds as an ambitious young man uses relationships to climb the social ladder. A tale of love, ambition, and self-discovery
A comedic look at the behind-the-scenes of a variety show. Entertaining and insightful, it explores the lives of those in the entertainment industry
The Producers:
Time-traveling romance in Goryeo Dynasty follows a modern woman's journey through love, betrayal, and political intrigue
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo:
A touching story of healing and connection unfolds as a middle-aged man's life intersects with a troubled young woman. Deep and emotional
My Mister:
A fantasy drama set in a mysterious hotel catering to ghosts. Elegant visuals and emotional storytelling create a captivating supernatural experience
Hotel del Luna:
