Must watch Ji Chang Wook K-dramas
Modern magician hides a painful past. He befriends a troubled teen & sparks hope through music
Image: Netflix
The Sound of Magic
From lowly slave to powerful empress, Ki Hwan-ok navigates palace intrigue & forbidden love
Image: MBC
Empress Ki
Pianist with a vengeful hand seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family
Five Fingers
Image: SBS
Ex-soldier turned bodyguard protects a hidden heir and uncovers political conspiracies
Image: tvN
The K2
Frozen man revived after 20 years faces the modern world with his first love
Image: tvN
Melting Me Softly
Prosecutor teams up with a quirky lawyer to solve crimes and overcome their prejudices
Image: SBS
Suspicious Partner
Convenience store clerk with hidden fighting skills defies expectations and finds love
Image: MBC
Backstreet Rookie
Two people with secret identities find a connection and heal their past wounds in the bustling city
Image: KakaoTV
Lovestruck in the City
A detective in a virtual reality city hunts down a real-world killer blurring the lines between truth and illusion
Image: CJ Entertainment
Fabricated City
Terminally ill patients find hope and fulfillment with the help of a mysterious volunteer
Image: KBS2
Tell Me Your Wish