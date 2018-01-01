Must watch Jo Bo Ah K-dramas
Jo Bo Ah is a South Korean actress born on August 22, 1991. She gained fame for her versatility and captivating performances in various K-dramas
Image: KeyEast
Here is the list of the top 8 K-dramas of Jo Bo Ah that show her versatile acting skills
Image: DNA Entertainment.
My Strange Hero is a 2018 romantic comedy-drama where Jo Bo-ah played the role of Oh Soo-Jeong. It is an intriguing blend of romance and revenge
My Strange Hero
Image: SBS
A nine-tailed fox abdicates his position as the guardian mountain spirit of Baekdudaegan to search for the reincarnation of his one true love
The Take of Nine-Tailed
Image: tvN
Jo Bo-ah took on the role of Jung Young-Jae in the 2020 medical romance drama Forest. The series explores love and healing in the midst of a challenging environment
Forest
Image: KBS2
The Temperature of Love featured Jo Bo-ah as Ji Hong-ah. This heartwarming romance drama delves into the complexities of love and relationships
Temperature of Love
Image: SBS
Jo Bo-ah's role as Jung Hyo in Goodbye to Goodbye showcased her acting prowess. This drama deals with the lives of two women facing unexpected changes
Goodbye to Goodbye
Image: MBC
The monster had Jo Bo-ah portraying the character Yoo Seol-hee. This suspenseful drama explores the power struggles in the corporate world
Monster
Image: MBC
Jo Bo-ah had a supporting role as Im Soo-ah in Shut Up Flower Boy Band. While not her lead role, this coming-of-age drama is worth a watch
Shut Up Flower Boy Band
Image: tvN
Click Here
A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom
Destined with you
Image: JTBC