Must watch K-dramas of Jun Ji Hyun

Jun Ji Hyun shines as an otherworldly actress opposite Kim Soo Hyun. A tale of timeless love and sacrifice
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS.
Jun Ji Hyun's magnetic charm meets Lee Min Ho's charisma in this fantasy romance
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: Naver TV
It tells the story of rangers and other staff members of the Jirisan National Park who climb through the mysterious and unexplored areas of Mount Jiri against the backdrop of the mountain
Jirisan
Image: tvN
The popular Korean drama ‘Kingdom’ starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon in the main roles is set in the Joseon period. This historical period horror K-drama follows a revenge plan that unleashes a zombie epidemic on the Joseon Dynasty
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
The film that catapulted Jun Ji Hyun to stardom. Her portrayal of a feisty, unpredictable girl is unforgettable
My Sassy Girl
Image: Cinema Service
Jun Ji Hyun showcases her action prowess in this historical thriller set in 1933. A compelling tale of espionage and rebellion
Assassination
Image: Caper Film
A heartfelt romance intertwining fate and sacrifice. Jun Ji Hyun's chemistry with Jang Hyuk is emotionally resonant
Windstruck
Image: CJ Entertainment
Jun Ji Hyun joins an ensemble cast in this high-stakes heist film, showcasing her versatility and charisma
The Thieves
Image: Showbox
A gripping espionage thriller where Jun Ji Hyun's character becomes entangled in a web of international intrigue
The Berlin File
Image: CJ Entertainment
Jun Ji Hyun takes on a supernatural action role in this adaptation, bringing depth to a vampire-hunting storyline