Must watch K-dramas of Jun Ji Hyun

 Jun Ji Hyun shines as an otherworldly actress opposite Kim Soo Hyun. A tale of timeless love and sacrifice

My Love from the Star 

 Image:  SBS.

Jun Ji Hyun's magnetic charm meets Lee Min Ho's charisma in this fantasy romance

Legend of the Blue Sea 

Image: Naver TV

It tells the story of rangers and other staff members of the Jirisan National Park who climb through the mysterious and unexplored areas of Mount Jiri against the backdrop of the mountain

Jirisan

Image: tvN

The popular Korean drama ‘Kingdom’ starring Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon in the main roles is set in the Joseon period. This historical period horror K-drama follows a revenge plan that unleashes a zombie epidemic on the Joseon Dynasty

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

The film that catapulted Jun Ji Hyun to stardom. Her portrayal of a feisty, unpredictable girl is unforgettable

My Sassy Girl 

Image: Cinema Service

 Jun Ji Hyun showcases her action prowess in this historical thriller set in 1933. A compelling tale of espionage and rebellion

Assassination

Image: Caper Film

A heartfelt romance intertwining fate and sacrifice. Jun Ji Hyun's chemistry with Jang Hyuk is emotionally resonant

Windstruck

Image: CJ Entertainment

Jun Ji Hyun joins an ensemble cast in this high-stakes heist film, showcasing her versatility and charisma

The Thieves

Image: Showbox

 A gripping espionage thriller where Jun Ji Hyun's character becomes entangled in a web of international intrigue

The Berlin File

Image: CJ Entertainment

Jun Ji Hyun takes on a supernatural action role in this adaptation, bringing depth to a vampire-hunting storyline

Blood: The Last Vampire

Image:  East Wing Holdings

