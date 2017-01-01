Must watch K-dramas starring Rowoon
Fantasy drama featuring Rowoon as a struggling job-seeker in the Risk Management Department of Grim Reapers, saving people from suicide. A poignant narrative urging viewers to fight for life
Image: KBS2
Tomorrow
Rowoon portrays Haru in this unique drama where characters rebel against being mere puppets in a webtoon, exploring identity and defying the writer's control
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
Rowoon's debut in the School series as Kang Hyun II, known as "Issue." A mystery unfolds as students seek Mr. X's help against corruption, emphasizing budding friendships
Image: KBS2
School 2017
A highly-rated drama where Rowoon plays Jung Ji Woon, determined to be a warrior but becoming a scholar. A tale of identity and sacrifice
The King’s Affection
Image: KBS2
Rowoon stars in an office romance as Chae Hyun Seung, excelling in cosmetics. A story of love and betrayal
She Would Never Know
Image: JTBC
Click Your Heart
Image: MBC
Rowoon plays Kim Ro Woon in this drama where a clumsy girl captures the attention of four boys, leading to amusing tactics to win her heart
Rowoon in a supporting role as Choi Wi Jin in a drama about an aspiring actress who foresees lifespans, adding a supernatural twist
About Time
Image: tvN
Rowoon as Go Eun Seob, a cheerful character in a rom-com drama set at Incheon Airport, exploring the lives of airport employees
Where Stars Land
Image: SBS
Rowoon's guest appearance as an idol in a drama centered on memory differences between a reporter and a woman
Find Me In Your Memory
Image: MBC
Click Here
Rowoon makes a special appearance in this drama. The revolves around a woman who travels back in time and meets her boyfriend who is dead in the present
A Time called you
Image: JTBC