Pujya Doss

January 18, 2024

Entertainment

Must watch K-dramas starring Rowoon

Fantasy drama featuring Rowoon as a struggling job-seeker in the Risk Management Department of Grim Reapers, saving people from suicide. A poignant narrative urging viewers to fight for life

 Image:  KBS2

Tomorrow

Rowoon portrays Haru in this unique drama where characters rebel against being mere puppets in a webtoon, exploring identity and defying the writer's control

Image:  MBC

Extraordinary You

Rowoon's debut in the School series as Kang Hyun II, known as "Issue." A mystery unfolds as students seek Mr. X's help against corruption, emphasizing budding friendships

Image:  KBS2

School 2017

A highly-rated drama where Rowoon plays Jung Ji Woon, determined to be a warrior but becoming a scholar. A tale of identity and sacrifice

The King’s Affection

 Image:  KBS2

Rowoon stars in an office romance as Chae Hyun Seung, excelling in cosmetics. A story of love and betrayal

She Would Never Know

Image:  JTBC

Click Your Heart

Image:  MBC

Rowoon plays Kim Ro Woon in this drama where a clumsy girl captures the attention of four boys, leading to amusing tactics to win her heart

Rowoon in a supporting role as Choi Wi Jin in a drama about an aspiring actress who foresees lifespans, adding a supernatural twist

About Time

Image:  tvN

Rowoon as Go Eun Seob, a cheerful character in a rom-com drama set at Incheon Airport, exploring the lives of airport employees

Where Stars Land

 Image:  SBS

Rowoon's guest appearance as an idol in a drama centered on memory differences between a reporter and a woman

Find Me In Your Memory

Image:  MBC

Rowoon makes a special appearance in this drama. The revolves around a woman who travels back in time and meets her boyfriend who is dead in the present 

A Time called you 

Image: JTBC

