Must watch K-dramas that give off a Royal Vibe
A love triangle unfolds amidst political intrigue in the Goryeo era. Royal clashes and poignant romance
Image: MBC.
The King in Love
A doppelgänger replaces a king to thwart political conspiracies. Gripping historical drama with stellar performances
Image: tvN.
The Crowned Clown
A modern woman is transported to the Goryeo era, navigating love and power struggles among princes
Image: SBS.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
A young historian challenges gender norms while uncovering hidden royal secrets. A refreshing blend of romance and history
Image: MBC.
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung
A tragic love story unfolds as a queen faces political turmoil. A heart-wrenching romance set against royal intrigues
Queen for Seven Days
Image: KBS2.
Empress Ki
Image: MBC.
A woman rises from a servant to the powerful Empress Ki. Epic historical drama with intricate political plots
Kingdom
Image: Netflix.
A crown prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into monsters. A thrilling blend of historical and supernatural elements
Jang Ok-Jung, Living by Love
Image: SBS.
A royal concubine navigates treacherous court politics. A tale of love and survival in the Joseon era
A modern art historian discovers the hidden story of a legendary Joseon artist. A captivating mix of history and romance
Saimdang, Memoir of Colors
Image: SBS.
Click Here
A prince becomes a commoner to experience life. A historical drama filled with intrigue, rivalry, and unexpected alliances
The Royal Gambler
Image: SBS.