Pujya Doss

January 27, 2024

Entertainment

Must watch K-dramas that give off a Royal Vibe

A love triangle unfolds amidst political intrigue in the Goryeo era. Royal clashes and poignant romance

Image:  MBC.

The King in Love 

A doppelgänger replaces a king to thwart political conspiracies. Gripping historical drama with stellar performances

Image:  tvN.

The Crowned Clown 

A modern woman is transported to the Goryeo era, navigating love and power struggles among princes

Image:  SBS.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 

A young historian challenges gender norms while uncovering hidden royal secrets. A refreshing blend of romance and history

Image:  MBC.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung 

A tragic love story unfolds as a queen faces political turmoil. A heart-wrenching romance set against royal intrigues

Queen for Seven Days 

Image:  KBS2.

Empress Ki 

Image:  MBC.

A woman rises from a servant to the powerful Empress Ki. Epic historical drama with intricate political plots

Kingdom

Image:  Netflix.

A crown prince investigates a mysterious plague that turns people into monsters. A thrilling blend of historical and supernatural elements

Jang Ok-Jung, Living by Love 

Image:  SBS.

A royal concubine navigates treacherous court politics. A tale of love and survival in the Joseon era

A modern art historian discovers the hidden story of a legendary Joseon artist. A captivating mix of history and romance

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors 

Image:  SBS.

A prince becomes a commoner to experience life. A historical drama filled with intrigue, rivalry, and unexpected alliances

The Royal Gambler 

Image:  SBS.

