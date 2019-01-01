Heading 3

Saumya Saxena

DECEMBEr 25, 2023

Entertainment

Must Watch K-pop Christmas Performances 

BTS's Christmas Carol Medley at 2019's SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival: Christmas won’t ever be Christmas in K-pop without this magical stage presented by BTS

SOURCE: SBS

MAMAMOO's cover of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You and Um Oh Ah Yeh: Is there anything MAMAMOO can’t pull off with those magical vocals? Bet there’s none!

SOURCE: RBW 

TWICE's Nayeon's cover of Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me: Could it get anymore adorable than TWICE’s Nayeon covering Ariana Grande’s iconic Christmas track in cute red outfit?

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

NCT's Mark and Haechan's adorable performance of EXO's First Snow and Justin Bieber's Mistletoe: After such a sweet and soulful rendition of such iconic Christmas songs, can we anticipate a Christmas album from NCT?

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Wendy cover of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas: Wendy’s clear vocals on a jazzy Christmas song is all it takes to make your heart flutter with joy in chilly morning

SOURCE: SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BOOMBOOM choreography on Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You: SEVENTEEN never fail to amaze. They skilfully covered All I Want for Christmas Is You with their BOOMBOOM choreo

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

WEEKLY’s 2019 K-pop Christmas Mash-Up: This one will surely break the “uwu” button of your heart with WEEKLY’s sweet harmonies and performance

SOURCE: Play M Entertainment

Music Bank’s Jingle Bells: Those were the days! SHINee, EXO, BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, and so many iconic K-pop stars celebrating Christmas together on MBC’s stage grooving to Jingle Bells

SOURCE: MBC

BLACKPINK's performance of Wham's Last Christmas and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: While being on tour, BLACKPINK celebrated Christmas with BLINKs dancing to these iconic tunes

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

 BTS's Jungkook, RM, Jo Kwon, Lim Jeong Hee, and Juhui’s Perfect Christmas performance: A perfect Christmas collab, that is just right to set in the festive spirit

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here