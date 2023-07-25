Heading 3

Must-watch Kamal Haasan movies

Vikram is one of Kamal Haasan's recent movies, which is based on a serial murder investigation

Vikram (2022)

Vishwaroopam is directed by Kamal Haasan. The story revolves around Nirupama, who hires a detective to spy on her husband to discover his genuine identity

Vishwaroopam (2013)

Dasavatharam is a Tamil word that means 'Ten characters.' The movie is about a scientist who is trying to protect the world from the dangers of a bioweapon. Kamal Haasan plays 10 characters in the movie

Dashavataram (2008)

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is a 2006 movie. It's about Raghavan, a police officer who attempts to track down a serial murderer

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Vasool Raja M.B.B.S

This movie is one of Kamal Haasan's best comedy movies

Anbe Sivam

Anbe Sivam is a 2002 movie that was way ahead of its time. The film is about a man who finds god in people and love

Virumaandi is a Kamal Haasan directorial that revolves around 2 prison inmates, the direction of their life and where they ended up

Virumaandi 

Panchathanthiram is a 2002 movie. It revolves around a casanova and his four friends as they find themselves in trouble when a sex worker dies during their holiday

Panchathanthiram

Nayakan

The movie is about a young boy named Velu, who loses his father and flees to Bombay. He is then persuaded to commit a crime and ends up becoming a don

Papanasam is a 2015 film about a man who uses his wits to save his family from a bad incident

Papanasam

