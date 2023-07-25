Heading 3
JUly 25, 2023
Must-watch Kamal Haasan movies
Vikram is one of Kamal Haasan's recent movies, which is based on a serial murder investigation
Vikram (2022)
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Vishwaroopam is directed by Kamal Haasan. The story revolves around Nirupama, who hires a detective to spy on her husband to discover his genuine identity
Image: Vishwaroopam movie on Twitter
Vishwaroopam (2013)
Dasavatharam is a Tamil word that means 'Ten characters.' The movie is about a scientist who is trying to protect the world from the dangers of a bioweapon. Kamal Haasan plays 10 characters in the movie
Dashavataram (2008)
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is a 2006 movie. It's about Raghavan, a police officer who attempts to track down a serial murderer
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu
Image: Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Vasool Raja M.B.B.S
Image: Simplysouth on Instagram
This movie is one of Kamal Haasan's best comedy movies
Image: Simplysouth on Twitter
Anbe Sivam
Anbe Sivam is a 2002 movie that was way ahead of its time. The film is about a man who finds god in people and love
Virumaandi is a Kamal Haasan directorial that revolves around 2 prison inmates, the direction of their life and where they ended up
Virumaandi
Image: Prime Video
Panchathanthiram is a 2002 movie. It revolves around a casanova and his four friends as they find themselves in trouble when a sex worker dies during their holiday
Image: KTV on Twitter
Panchathanthiram
Nayakan
Image: Prime video
The movie is about a young boy named Velu, who loses his father and flees to Bombay. He is then persuaded to commit a crime and ends up becoming a don
Image: Sun TV on Twitter
Papanasam is a 2015 film about a man who uses his wits to save his family from a bad incident
Papanasam
