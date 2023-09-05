Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 05, 2023
Must-watch Kannada movies
This film is an unusual love story between a film director and an actress
A: film by Upendra
Image: IMDB
This story is about a man becoming romantically obsessed with his friend's wife
Amrutha Varshini
Image: IMDB
The horror film is about mysterious events that begin to unfold after a exclusive novelist and his wife move back to her ancestral village
Image: IMDB
Rangi Taranga
The movie is about a man suffering from insomnia who is tricked into buying a drug that blurs the line between fantasy and reality
Lucia
Image: IMDB
America America
Image: IMDB
The story is about the lives of three childhood friends from a small village and how their life changes when one of them moves to the United States
The 1984 film is about a doctor who falls in love with his student
Bandhana
Image: IMDB
Cupid strikes Prem when he sees Anjali but Anjali father is against their relationship. Problems start arising when Anjali is forcefully engaged to a rich man
Chaitrada Premanjali
Image: IMDB
Ravichandran tries to get with a classmate but upon being spurned, he poses a mysterious biker and sweeps her off her feet
Premaloka
Image: IMDB
A middle aged do-gooder and idealistic psychotherapist takes pity on a homeless mentally ill woman and start treating her
Manasa Sarovara
Image: IMDB
The story revolves around Preetam who falls in love at first sight with Nandini
Mungaru Male
Image: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.