Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 05, 2023

Must-watch Kannada movies

This film is an unusual love story between a film director and an actress

A: film by Upendra 

Image: IMDB

This story is about a man becoming romantically obsessed with his friend's wife 

Amrutha Varshini 

Image: IMDB

The horror film is about mysterious events that begin to unfold after a exclusive novelist and his wife move back to her ancestral village

Image: IMDB

Rangi Taranga 

The movie is about a man suffering from insomnia who is tricked into buying a drug that blurs the line between fantasy and reality

Lucia 

Image: IMDB

America America 

Image: IMDB

The story is about the lives of three childhood friends from a small village and how their life changes when one of them moves to the United States

The 1984 film is about a doctor who falls in love with his student

Bandhana 

Image: IMDB

Cupid strikes Prem when he sees Anjali but Anjali father is against their relationship. Problems start arising when Anjali is forcefully engaged to a rich man

Chaitrada Premanjali 

Image: IMDB

Ravichandran tries to get with a classmate but upon being spurned, he poses a mysterious biker and sweeps her off her feet

Premaloka 

Image: IMDB

A middle aged do-gooder and idealistic psychotherapist takes pity on a homeless mentally ill woman and start treating her 

Manasa Sarovara 

Image: IMDB

The story revolves around Preetam who falls in love at first sight with Nandini

Mungaru Male 

Image: IMDB

