Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 20, 2023
Must watch Katrina Kaif movies
This movie marks the debut of Katrina Kaif in the glamorous world of Bollywood
Boom
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif bagged an award for her role in the above-titled movie. Her performance charmed the fans
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?
Kaif teamed up with Akshay Kumar for this movie. She does justice to her character Jazz owing to her life experiences in London
Namastey London
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Who does not remember the iconic trio of Govinda-Katrina-Salman? This movie is a must watch
Partner
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Tiger series
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Brace yourself to watch the action-packed performance of Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The 3rd part of the series is all set to release later this year
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Singh Is Kinng
Katrina and Akshay never fail to spark magic on the big screens! The diva is a sight to behold in Singh Is Kinng
The enchantress depicted the struggles of a girl facing racial discrimination well in this movie
New York
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
This movie features Kaif’s heartwarming chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. The role of Jenny is a treat to watch
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Rajneeti
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The artist is highly acclaimed for her brilliant performance in this movie
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Watch Katrina inspire Arjun aka Hrithik Roshan to overcome his workaholism. Their crackling chemistry is the cherry on top
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
