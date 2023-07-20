Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 20, 2023

Must watch Katrina Kaif movies 

This movie marks the debut of Katrina Kaif in the glamorous world of Bollywood 

Boom 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Katrina Kaif bagged an award for her role in the above-titled movie. Her performance charmed the fans 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? 

Kaif teamed up with Akshay Kumar for this movie. She does justice to her character Jazz owing to her life experiences in London 

Namastey London 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Who does not remember the iconic trio of Govinda-Katrina-Salman? This movie is a must watch 

Partner 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Tiger series 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Brace yourself to watch the action-packed performance of Katrina in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The 3rd part of the series is all set to release later this year 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Singh Is Kinng 

Katrina and Akshay never fail to spark magic on the big screens! The diva is a sight to behold in Singh Is Kinng 

The enchantress depicted the struggles of a girl facing racial discrimination well in this movie 

 New York 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

This movie features Kaif’s heartwarming chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. The role of Jenny is a treat to watch 

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Rajneeti 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The artist is highly acclaimed for her brilliant performance in this movie

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Watch Katrina inspire Arjun aka Hrithik Roshan to overcome his workaholism. Their crackling chemistry is the cherry on top 

 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

