Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

Must Watch Kim Da Mi
K-dramas

Kim Da Mi, a South Korean actress, has been making waves in the Korean entertainment industry with her incredible talent and versatility.

Image: SBS

Da Mi gained recognition for her role in "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion," where she portrayed a mysterious character with precision

Image: tvN

Her performances in movies like "Parasite" and "The Witch" have earned critical acclaim, highlighting her promising career in the film industry

Image: SBS

Here is the list of top 5 Kim Da Mi K-dramas and movies that you shouldn't miss 

Image: JTBC

Ex-lovers reunite to film a sequel to their viral high school documentary, but their old feelings resurface

Image: SBS

Our Beloved Summer 

A young man opens a restaurant in Itaewon to avenge his father's death and take down the powerful Jangga Group

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

A mysterious girl with supernatural powers escapes from a secret government research facility

The Witch: Subversion

Image: Next Entertainment World

The sequel continues the gripping tale of her character with incredible abilities

Image: Next Entertainment World

The Witch: Part 2

A coming-of-age story of two friends who first meet at age 11 and experience love, friendship, and life

Soulmate

Image: Next Entertainment World

With her exceptional acting skills and a growing fan base, Kim Da Mi is poised to become one of the leading actresses in the Korean entertainment scene

Image: Next Entertainment World

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here