Must Watch Kim Da Mi
K-dramas
Kim Da Mi, a South Korean actress, has been making waves in the Korean entertainment industry with her incredible talent and versatility.
Da Mi gained recognition for her role in "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion," where she portrayed a mysterious character with precision
Her performances in movies like "Parasite" and "The Witch" have earned critical acclaim, highlighting her promising career in the film industry
Here is the list of top 5 Kim Da Mi K-dramas and movies that you shouldn't miss
Ex-lovers reunite to film a sequel to their viral high school documentary, but their old feelings resurface
Our Beloved Summer
A young man opens a restaurant in Itaewon to avenge his father's death and take down the powerful Jangga Group
Itaewon Class
A mysterious girl with supernatural powers escapes from a secret government research facility
The Witch: Subversion
The sequel continues the gripping tale of her character with incredible abilities
The Witch: Part 2
A coming-of-age story of two friends who first meet at age 11 and experience love, friendship, and life
Soulmate
With her exceptional acting skills and a growing fan base, Kim Da Mi is poised to become one of the leading actresses in the Korean entertainment scene
