may 12, 2024

Entertainment

Must-watch Korean movies

Tanya Saxena

Image: Prime Video

 The Childe

Thrill and suspense will keep you at the edge of your seats in this one, where a boy looking for his father finds himself in the middle of a dangerous game

Acclaimed as one of the best movies from South Korea, Parasite has won an Oscar, following the story of a struggling family who infiltrates a rich household

Image: Prime Video

Parasite 

What if your next train ride turns into a grizzly battle with zombies, this movie will serve you emotions, thrill, and action at once

Image: New World Entertainment

Train to Busan

Horror will take a psychological turn with this Korean movie where reality melts into old folklore when mysteriously people die in a village

Image: Fox International Productions

 The Wailing 

The Handmaiden is a masterpiece you can’t miss, a man carefully plans to seduce a rich lady and entails the help of a girl who acts like her maid

Image: CJ Entertainment 

The Handmaiden

Indulge in this romantic film, you will find love and meaning in life as the year ends through a couple of characters that come to a hotel on New Year’s eve

Image: CJ Entertainment

 A Year End Medley

Follow a girl who suddenly finds her best friend has killed herself but there was a reason behind it, a man, now she embarks to exact her revenge on him

 Ballerina

Image: Netflix

Okja is a special animal and a kid has been taking care of it, but it all changes when Okja is separated from her, young Mija will stop at nothing to save her friend

Image: Netflix

 Okja

A dangerous ages-old spirit has been unleashed into the world, a monk has taken it upon himself to stop it at all costs before it kills more humans

The 8th Night

Image: Netflix

The first one of the best action movie series, The Outlaws follows detective Ma Seok Do who is trying to stop the gang war between Korean and Chinese crime gangs

The Outlaws

Image: Prime Video

