Must-watch Korean movies
Tanya Saxena
Image: Prime Video
The Childe
Thrill and suspense will keep you at the edge of your seats in this one, where a boy looking for his father finds himself in the middle of a dangerous game
Acclaimed as one of the best movies from South Korea, Parasite has won an Oscar, following the story of a struggling family who infiltrates a rich household
Image: Prime Video
Parasite
What if your next train ride turns into a grizzly battle with zombies, this movie will serve you emotions, thrill, and action at once
Image: New World Entertainment
Train to Busan
Horror will take a psychological turn with this Korean movie where reality melts into old folklore when mysteriously people die in a village
Image: Fox International Productions
The Wailing
The Handmaiden is a masterpiece you can’t miss, a man carefully plans to seduce a rich lady and entails the help of a girl who acts like her maid
Image: CJ Entertainment
The Handmaiden
Indulge in this romantic film, you will find love and meaning in life as the year ends through a couple of characters that come to a hotel on New Year’s eve
Image: CJ Entertainment
A Year End Medley
Follow a girl who suddenly finds her best friend has killed herself but there was a reason behind it, a man, now she embarks to exact her revenge on him
Ballerina
Image: Netflix
Okja is a special animal and a kid has been taking care of it, but it all changes when Okja is separated from her, young Mija will stop at nothing to save her friend
Image: Netflix
Okja
A dangerous ages-old spirit has been unleashed into the world, a monk has taken it upon himself to stop it at all costs before it kills more humans
The 8th Night
Image: Netflix
The first one of the best action movie series, The Outlaws follows detective Ma Seok Do who is trying to stop the gang war between Korean and Chinese crime gangs
The Outlaws
Image: Prime Video