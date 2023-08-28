Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 28, 2023

Must-watch Kriti Sanon movies 

Mimi is one of the best movies of Kriti. Her transition from a young girl to a surrogate mother is a treat to watch 

Mimi 

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram 

The movie did not receive much fame, but Kriti’s role as Parvati Bai in the movie is phenomenal 

Panipat 

Image: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram 

Do you wish to see a lighthearted rebirth drama? This movie should be your pick 

 Housefull 4 

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram 

Watch this heartwarming movie where strangers learn to love each other like a family 

 Hum Do Humare Do 

Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram 

Do you wish to see Kriti in a tomboyish and bold avatar? This movie is a must-watch 

Bareilly Ki Barfi 

Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram 

Watch Sanon share screen space with the legendary on-screen Bollywood couple, SRK-Kajol, in this movie 

Dilwale 

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Kriti and Tiger make a stunning on-screen couple! Watch Heropanti to witness their sizzling chemistry 

Heropanti 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

This film highlights the reality of people who wish to experience a live-in relationship before marriage and the challenges they face 

Luka Chuppi 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Watch Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon entertain the audience with their chemistry in Shehzada once again 

 Shehzada

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Kriti Sanon played the role of Dr. Anika in this movie. She shared the screen with Varun Dhawan for the second time 

 Bhediya 

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here