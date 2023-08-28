Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 28, 2023
Must-watch Kriti Sanon movies
Mimi is one of the best movies of Kriti. Her transition from a young girl to a surrogate mother is a treat to watch
Mimi
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The movie did not receive much fame, but Kriti’s role as Parvati Bai in the movie is phenomenal
Panipat
Image: Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Do you wish to see a lighthearted rebirth drama? This movie should be your pick
Housefull 4
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
Watch this heartwarming movie where strangers learn to love each other like a family
Hum Do Humare Do
Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Do you wish to see Kriti in a tomboyish and bold avatar? This movie is a must-watch
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Image: Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Watch Sanon share screen space with the legendary on-screen Bollywood couple, SRK-Kajol, in this movie
Dilwale
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Kriti and Tiger make a stunning on-screen couple! Watch Heropanti to witness their sizzling chemistry
Heropanti
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
This film highlights the reality of people who wish to experience a live-in relationship before marriage and the challenges they face
Luka Chuppi
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Watch Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon entertain the audience with their chemistry in Shehzada once again
Shehzada
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon played the role of Dr. Anika in this movie. She shared the screen with Varun Dhawan for the second time
Bhediya
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
