Nanditha Gururaj
August 19, 2023
Must-watch Mahesh Babu films
The story is about a money-minded criminal who has to deal with two rival gangs and an evil cop threatning his girlfriend
Pokiri
A rockstar has to overcome his psychological problems in order to avenge his parents’ death
Nenokkandine
This movie is about a Kabbadi player who rescues a young woman from marriage and keeps her hidden in his home
Okkadu
A gunman is framed for murder, and assumes a dead man’s identity while trying to stay hidden from the police
Athadu
This movie is about a undercover cop, who is assigned to catch a mafia don. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj
Dookudu
This movie revolves around Harsha, a multi-millionaire who has everything but feels like something is missing. In an attempt to fill the void, he adopts a village to bring change
Srimanthudu
This film is about how a taxi driver is embraced as the saviour when a mysterious illness ravages a remote village
Khaleja
The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Sonali Bendre and Lakshmi. The story is about a family that is under a curse due to an old sin
Murari
This film is about Rishi, a millionaire businesman, who returns to his homeland where he becomes the hero of the downtrodden farmers
Maharshi
This 2018 film is about a young graduate, who becomes the CM of Andhra Pradesh without any political knowledge and the challenges he faces
Bharat Ane Nenu
