 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 19, 2023

Must-watch Mahesh Babu films

The story is about a money-minded criminal who has to deal with two rival gangs and an evil cop threatning his girlfriend

Pokiri

Image: IMDB

A rockstar has to overcome his psychological problems in order to avenge his parents’ death

Nenokkandine

Image: IMDB

This movie is about a Kabbadi player who rescues a young woman from marriage and keeps her hidden in his home

Okkadu

Image: IMDB

A gunman is framed for murder, and assumes a dead man’s identity while trying to stay hidden from the police

Athadu

Image: IMDB

This movie is about a undercover cop, who is assigned to catch a mafia don. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj

Dookudu

Image: IMDB

This movie revolves around Harsha, a multi-millionaire who has everything but feels like something is missing. In an attempt to fill the void, he adopts a village to bring change 

Srimanthudu

Image: IMDB

This film is about how a taxi driver is embraced as the saviour when a mysterious illness ravages a remote village

Khaleja

Image: IMDB

The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Sonali Bendre and Lakshmi. The story is about a family that is under a curse due to an old sin

Murari

Image: IMDB

This film is about Rishi, a millionaire businesman, who returns to his homeland where he becomes the hero of the downtrodden farmers

Maharshi

Image: IMDB

This 2018 film is about a young graduate, who becomes the CM of Andhra Pradesh without any political knowledge and the challenges he faces 

Bharat Ane Nenu

Image: IMDB

