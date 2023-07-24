Heading 3
Must-watch Malayalam movies
'Drishyam' is a thriller about the bonding of a family during difficult times. The plot is intensely entertaining and will definitely hold your attention till the very end
Drishyam (2013)
Image: Mammootty's Instagram
'Kumbalangi Nights' is about siblings that share a love-hate relationship with each other and the evolution in their relationships
Image: Kumbalanginights on Instagram
Kumbalangi Nights (2019)
'Drishyam 2' is the sequel of 'Drishyam'. The movie is one of the best malayalam movies of all time and lives up to the expectations
Drishyam 2 (2021)
Image: Premamofficial on Instagram
'Premam' is the perfect pick for you if you enjoy romantic comedy. It is a love story written & directed by Alphonse Puthren
Premam (2015)
Image: Premamofficial on Instagram
Jana Gana Mana
Image: Dijojoseanthony on Instagram
'Jana Gana Mana' is a thriller and one among the best Malayalam movies in 2022
Image: Ayyappanumkoshiyum on Instagram
Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an action film that is written and directed by Sachy
'Operation Java' is a movie that revolves around a cyber cell police station. It is one of the best Malayalam movies that shows real life cyber cases
Operation Java (2021)
Image: Tharun Moorthy's Instagram
'Take Off' is a thriller/drama story that revolves around a nurse, Sameera, who transfers to Iraq for a better salary along with 19 other nurses. Soon their city falls into the hands of ISIS and the movie depicts their struggles
Take off (2017)
Image: Kunchacko Boban's Instagram
Nayattu (2021)
Image: kunchacko boban's Instagram
'Nayattu' is a thriller movie praised for its plot and direction. It was shortlisted for the title of Best International film at the 94th Academy Awards
Image: Thegreatindiankitchen on instagram
The story revolves around a woman's struggles in the family and numerous challenges that prevent her from pursuing her dream as a dancer
The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)
