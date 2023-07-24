Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JULY 24, 2023

Must-watch Malayalam movies

'Drishyam' is a thriller about the bonding of a family during difficult times. The plot is intensely entertaining and will definitely hold your attention till the very end

Drishyam (2013)

Image:  Mammootty's Instagram 

'Kumbalangi Nights' is about siblings that share a love-hate relationship with each other and the evolution in their relationships

Image: Kumbalanginights on Instagram

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

'Drishyam 2' is the sequel of 'Drishyam'. The movie is one of the best malayalam movies of all time and lives up to the expectations 

Drishyam 2 (2021)

Image: Premamofficial on Instagram

'Premam' is the perfect pick for you if you enjoy romantic comedy. It is a love story written & directed by Alphonse Puthren

Premam (2015)

Image: Premamofficial on Instagram

 Jana Gana Mana

Image: Dijojoseanthony on Instagram

'Jana Gana Mana' is a thriller and one among the best Malayalam movies in 2022

Image: Ayyappanumkoshiyum on Instagram

Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020)

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an action film that is written and directed by Sachy

'Operation Java' is a movie that revolves around a cyber cell police station. It is one of the best Malayalam movies that shows real life cyber cases

Operation Java (2021)

Image: Tharun Moorthy's Instagram

'Take Off' is a thriller/drama story that revolves around a nurse, Sameera, who transfers to Iraq for a better salary along with 19 other nurses. Soon their city falls into the hands of ISIS and the movie depicts their struggles 

Take off (2017)

Image: Kunchacko Boban's Instagram

Nayattu (2021) 

Image: kunchacko boban's Instagram

'Nayattu' is a thriller movie praised for its plot and direction. It was shortlisted for the title of Best International film at the 94th Academy Awards

Image: Thegreatindiankitchen on instagram

The story revolves around a woman's struggles in the family and numerous challenges that prevent her from pursuing her dream as a dancer

The Great Indian Kitchen (2021)

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here