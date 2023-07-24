Heading 3

JULY 24, 2023

Must-watch Mammootty films

The movie revolves around Anthony, who has a mysterious past and is on a mission to seek revenge against someone who destroyed him

Rorschach (2022)

Image:  Mammootty's Instagram 

'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' is directed by Lijo Jose Pelliserry starring Mammootty, Ramya and Ashokan

Image: dqswayfarefilms on Instagram

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022)

This is a Malayalam action film based on the life of Pazhassi Raja

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009)

Image: Box office Kerala on Twitter 

'Peranbu' is a Tamil film directed by Ram, starring Mammootty

Peranbu (2018)

Image: Anto Joseph's Instagram

Shylock (2020)

Image: Shylock movie on Instagram

Shylock is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Ajay Vasudev, starring Mammootty, Rajkiran and Meena

Image: Onemovie on Instagram

One (2021)

'One' is a Malayalam political drama directed by Santhosh Viswanath starring Mammootty and Mathew Thomas 

Pathemari is a 2015 Indian Malayalam historical fictional drama that is written and directed by Salim Ahmed starring Mammootthy

Pathemari (2015)

Image: Allen Media on Instagram

The Malayalam film is a tribute to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajashekara Reddy

Yatra (2018)

Image: 70mmentertains on Instagram

Pranchiyettan and the Saint (2010)

Image: Mammootty's Instagram 

The Malayalam film is directed by Ranjith starring Mammootty, Priyamani, and Jesse Fox Allen

Image: Mammootty's Instagram 

Dany is a comed drama film directed by T. V Chandran starring Mammootty, Mallika Sarabhai and Vani Viswanath

Dany (2002)

