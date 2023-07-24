Heading 3
JULY 24, 2023
Must-watch Mammootty films
The movie revolves around Anthony, who has a mysterious past and is on a mission to seek revenge against someone who destroyed him
Rorschach (2022)
Image: Mammootty's Instagram
'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' is directed by Lijo Jose Pelliserry starring Mammootty, Ramya and Ashokan
Image: dqswayfarefilms on Instagram
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022)
This is a Malayalam action film based on the life of Pazhassi Raja
Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009)
Image: Box office Kerala on Twitter
'Peranbu' is a Tamil film directed by Ram, starring Mammootty
Peranbu (2018)
Image: Anto Joseph's Instagram
Shylock (2020)
Image: Shylock movie on Instagram
Shylock is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Ajay Vasudev, starring Mammootty, Rajkiran and Meena
Image: Onemovie on Instagram
One (2021)
'One' is a Malayalam political drama directed by Santhosh Viswanath starring Mammootty and Mathew Thomas
Pathemari is a 2015 Indian Malayalam historical fictional drama that is written and directed by Salim Ahmed starring Mammootthy
Pathemari (2015)
Image: Allen Media on Instagram
The Malayalam film is a tribute to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajashekara Reddy
Yatra (2018)
Image: 70mmentertains on Instagram
Pranchiyettan and the Saint (2010)
Image: Mammootty's Instagram
The Malayalam film is directed by Ranjith starring Mammootty, Priyamani, and Jesse Fox Allen
Image: Mammootty's Instagram
Dany is a comed drama film directed by T. V Chandran starring Mammootty, Mallika Sarabhai and Vani Viswanath
Dany (2002)
