Must-watch Mani Ratnam films

The 2007 film features Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and R.Madhavan. The story is about a villager, Gurukant Desai, who arrives to Bombay in 1958 and rises from the streets to become Guru, the biggest tycoon in Indian history
Guru
Image : Ashish Chanchalani's Twitter
This 2015 film is about two young lovers who are compatible in every way. However, their emotions are not so easily managed when they witness the unconditional love of the older couple that they live with
OK Kanmani
Image : Madras Talkies' Twitter
Raavanan is a 2010 movie about a bandit leader who kidnaps the wife of the policeman who killed his sister. But later ends up falling in love with her
Raavanan
Image : Inox movies' Twitter
This 2013 movie is about how a wrongdoer gets caught and takes revenge on the man who exposed him
Kadal
Image : Nikhil Mukuran's Twitter
Roja is a 1992 movie about a woman who marries a sophisticated city dweller, and moves to Kashmir, where her husband gets kidnapped by militants
Roja
Image : Film History's Twitter
Alaipayuthey is a 2000 film. After a difficult romance in a class-divided society, two lovebirds find out that marriage is not they thought it would be
Alaipayuthey
Image : SunTV's Twitter
This 2002 movie is about a little girl who is determined to find her real mother after her parents tell her she is adopted
Kannathil Muthamittal
Image : Film history's Twitter
A Hindu man and a Muslim woman fall in love in a small village, move to Mumbai and have children. However, religious tensions and communnal riots threaten to tear their family apart
Bombay
Image : Netflix South India's Twitter
This 1997 movie stars Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj and Gautami
Iruvar
Image : Mohanlal's Instagram
This 1987 film stars Kamal Haasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Delhi Ganesh and Janakaraj. It revolves around the gradual transformation of Haasan’s character from an ordinary slum dweller to a feared don.