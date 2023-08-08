Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 08, 2023

Must-watch Mani Ratnam films

The 2007 film features Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and R.Madhavan. The story is about a villager, Gurukant Desai, who arrives to Bombay in 1958 and rises from the streets to become Guru, the biggest tycoon in Indian history

Guru

Image : Ashish Chanchalani's Twitter

This 2015 film is about two young lovers who are compatible in every way. However, their emotions are not so easily managed when they witness the unconditional love of the older couple that they live with

OK Kanmani

Image : Madras Talkies' Twitter

Raavanan is a 2010 movie about a bandit leader who kidnaps the wife of the policeman who killed his sister. But later ends up falling in love with her

Raavanan

Image : Inox movies' Twitter 

This 2013 movie is about how a wrongdoer gets caught and takes revenge on the man who exposed him

Kadal

Image : Nikhil Mukuran's Twitter 

Roja is a 1992 movie about a woman who marries a sophisticated city dweller, and moves to Kashmir, where her husband gets kidnapped by militants

Roja

Image : Film History's Twitter

Alaipayuthey is a 2000 film. After a difficult romance in a class-divided society, two lovebirds find out that marriage is not they thought it would be

Alaipayuthey

Image : SunTV's Twitter

This 2002 movie is about a little girl who is determined to find her real mother after her parents tell her she is adopted

Kannathil Muthamittal 

Image : Film history's Twitter

A Hindu man and a Muslim woman fall in love in a small village, move to Mumbai and have children. However, religious tensions and communnal riots threaten to tear their family apart

Bombay

Image : Netflix South India's Twitter

This 1997 movie stars Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj and Gautami

Iruvar

Image : Mohanlal's Instagram

This 1987 film stars Kamal Haasan, Saranya Ponvannan, Delhi Ganesh and Janakaraj. It revolves around the gradual transformation of Haasan’s character from an ordinary slum dweller to a feared don.

Nayakan

Image : Bollywoodirect's Twitter

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here