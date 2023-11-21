Must Watch Marvel Series 

Explore the unconventional story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in this surreal series that weaves sitcom elements into a complex narrative. Unravel the mysteries surrounding the Scarlet Witch and the android Avenger
WandaVision
Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, this series delves into the lives of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they navigate a world without Captain America. Action-packed and emotionally resonant, it's a must-watch for Marvel enthusiasts
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Join the God of Mischief on a time-bending adventure after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki's charisma takes center stage as he grapples with his identity and encounters multiverse mayhem
Loki
Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer with heightened senses, takes to the streets of Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil. This gritty series offers a darker, street-level perspective within the MCU
Daredevil
Dive into the complex life of Jessica Jones, a super-powered private investigator with a haunted past. This series combines noir elements with superhero action, creating a captivating narrative
Jessica Jones
Follow Agent Phil Coulson and his team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents as they navigate the aftermath of major Marvel events. This series seamlessly integrates with the larger MCU, introducing new characters and storylines
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Clint Barton (Hawkeye) takes the spotlight in this holiday-themed series as he mentors the young archer Kate Bishop. Packed with action and humor, it's a festive addition to the Marvel series lineup
Hawkeye
Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, takes justice into his own hands in this intense and gritty series. Explore the darker side of the MCU as Castle seeks revenge on those who wronged him and his family
The Punisher
Moon Knight
Explore the complex world of Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the vigilante Moon Knight. This series promises a unique and psychologically intriguing superhero tale
Kamala Khan, a teenage Pakistani-American with shape-shifting abilities, takes center stage in this series. Dive into Kamala's journey as she discovers her powers and embraces her identity
Ms. Marvel
Join Peggy Carter, the founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D., in this thrilling series set after the events of World War II. Peggy navigates espionage and sexism while tackling dangerous missions
Agent Carter
Delve into alternate realities and explore what could have happened if key events in the MCU unfolded differently. This animated anthology series offers a creative and thought-provoking twist on familiar storylines