Must watch Moon Ga Young K-dramas

Ju-kyung, insecure about her looks, masters makeup to become a goddess at school. But can she maintain the facade while juggling two handsome admirers?
Image: tvN
True Beauty
Da-Hyun gets linked to a chef by a mysterious curse, reliving his past traumas while unearthing secrets and a thrilling connection.
Image: tvN
Link: Eat, Love, Kill
Ha-seong, a passionate bank teller, clashes with the by-the-book bank supervisor Su-yeong, sparking a fiery office romance with hidden depths.
Image: JTBC
The Interest of Love
A TV anchor with perfect memory and an actress who forgets her past cross paths, leading to a poignant love story about healing and self-discovery
Find Me in Your Memory
Image: MBC
Su-ji, tempted by evil, sets out to seduce men for fun, but gets entangled in a dangerous game of love and revenge with devastating consequences
Tempted
Image: MBC
Welcome to Waikiki 2
Image: JTBC
Three roommates struggling to run a guesthouse find their lives turned upside down with the arrival of an unexpected family and a blossoming romance
Starstruck fan Ye-ri gets the ultimate fangirl dream: living next door to EXO members, leading to hilarious hijinks and heartwarming friendships
EXO Next Door
Image: Naver TV
Young and passionate music students navigate their dreams and first loves as they face the competitive world of the National Conservatory of Korea
Heartstrings
Image: MBC
A cheerful high school student with a secret illness cherishes her final days, spreading joy and hope to those around her in this heartwarming coming-of-age story
Mimi
Image: Mnet
An unconventional Joseon-era doctor disguises herself as a man to practice
Live Up to Your Name
Image: tvN