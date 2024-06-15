Heading 3
Must-Watch Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi
Helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the film explores sexual fantasies. It revolves around the lives of individuals coming from different background and their destiny
Super Deluxe
This romantic drama movie is an endearing tale of two former lovers who meet each other after years at a school reunion party
96
It is a Tamil action thriller film featuring Kamal Hassan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram stars the latter in the most brutal avatar ever
Vikram
Vijay Sethupathi as dreaded gangster Vedha is just beyond words. The film also stars R Madhavan as a cop, and the story is all about the battle of good versus evil
Vikram Vedha
Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, this neo-noir mystery thriller film has witty conversations, and the crux feels more captivating than climax
Merry Christmas
Featuring impressive performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Tammannah, the film delves into the struggle of Dr Dharmadurai with alcoholism
Dharma Durai
Directed by Atlee, Jawan has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and plays the role of Kaali, a selfish businessman. His presence alongside SRK proved to be entertaining
Jawan
Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, it follows the lives of an alcoholic filmmaker and his friends, who become trouble for women in their lives
Iraivi
The movie tells the story of a man who loses a few years of his memory just before his marriage
Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom
Maharaja
Maharaja is the latest release of the actor. The movie is receiving terrific reviews and getting appreciation for its screenplay
