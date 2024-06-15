Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2024

Must-Watch Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi 


Helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the film explores sexual fantasies. It revolves around the lives of individuals coming from different background and their destiny 

 Super Deluxe

This romantic drama movie is an endearing tale of two former lovers who meet each other after years at a school reunion party

96

It is a Tamil action thriller film featuring Kamal Hassan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram stars the latter in the most brutal avatar ever

 Vikram 

Vijay Sethupathi as dreaded gangster Vedha is just beyond words. The film also stars R Madhavan as a cop, and the story is all about the battle of good versus evil 

 Vikram Vedha

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, this neo-noir mystery thriller film has witty conversations, and the crux feels more captivating than climax 

Merry Christmas 

Featuring impressive performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Tammannah, the film delves into the struggle of Dr Dharmadurai with alcoholism 

 Dharma Durai

Directed by Atlee, Jawan has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and plays the role of Kaali, a selfish businessman. His presence alongside SRK proved to be entertaining

Jawan

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, it follows the lives of an alcoholic filmmaker and his friends, who become trouble for women in their lives 

Iraivi 

The movie tells the story of a man who loses a few years of his memory just before his marriage

 Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom 

 Maharaja 

Maharaja is the latest release of the actor. The movie is receiving terrific reviews and getting appreciation for its screenplay 

