Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 20, 2022
Must watch movies of Sushant Singh Rajput
Chhichhore
A tragic incident forces Anirudh to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about his college days along with his friends
Image: IMDb
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
While investigating the disappearance of a chemist, a detective uncovers a larger conspiracy to unsettle Calcutta
Image: IMDb
Kai Po Che
Three friends set out to open a training academy to produce the country's next Cricket star
Image: IMDb
Kedarnath
Mansoor’s world turns around when he meets the rebellious Mukku who draws him into a whirlwind of intense love
Image: IMDb
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
The untold story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's journey from ticket collector to trophy collector
Image: IMDb
PK
An alien on Earth loses the only device he can use to communicate with his spaceship
Image: IMDb
Shuddh Desi Romance
A romantic comedy which tells the journey of three restless young people
Image: IMDb
Sonchiriya
Set in the Chambal valley, it’s the story of a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits who once terrorized the Indian heartlands
Image: IMDb
