Rishika Shah

Jan 20, 2022

Must watch movies of Sushant Singh Rajput

Chhichhore

A tragic incident forces Anirudh to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about his college days along with his friends

Image: IMDb

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 

While investigating the disappearance of a chemist, a detective uncovers a larger conspiracy to unsettle Calcutta

Image: IMDb

Kai Po Che

Three friends set out to open a training academy to produce the country's next Cricket star

Image: IMDb

Kedarnath

Mansoor’s world turns around when he meets the rebellious Mukku who draws him into a whirlwind of intense love

Image: IMDb

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story 

The untold story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's journey from ticket collector to trophy collector

Image: IMDb

PK

 An alien on Earth loses the only device he can use to communicate with his spaceship

Image: IMDb

Shuddh Desi Romance

 A romantic comedy which tells the journey of three restless young people

Image: IMDb

Sonchiriya

 Set in the Chambal valley, it’s the story of a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits who once terrorized the Indian heartlands

Image: IMDb

