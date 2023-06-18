Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 18, 2023
Must watch movies
this Father’s Day
The movie features the struggle of a father to train his daughters in wrestling while bearing the societal pressure
Dangal
Image: Aamir Khan Productions’s Instagram
Piku is an insight into the relationship between a father and a daughter! It is thrilling to see how they truly bond despite their differences
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Piku
Late Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium is about a father who has the will to fight all odds to fulfill his daughter’s dream
Angrezi Medium
Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram
This movie is about a dad who teaches his son to recognize his own self-worth and make attempts to enjoy life
102 Not Out
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Paa
Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
Paa features a heartwarming father-son relationship and how a father consoles and encourages his suffering son
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Drishyam
Drishyam is a striking example of how a father can become a mastermind to protect his family from harm
The movie is enriched with the brilliant performance of Late Sushant Singh Rajput who plays the role of an energetic teenager and later, a doting father. It shows a father’s efforts to cure his child
Chhichore
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram
A father can be a superhero for his child. In this movie, Devgn fights tough circumstances to save his daughter from human traffickers
Shivaay
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Sultan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Sultan showcases the story of a father who left wrestling but later faces his fears to open a blood bank in the name of his deceased son
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Watch how 3 casanovas embark on a journey to take care of a baby and how they come to love her like she is their own
Heyy Baby
