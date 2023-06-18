Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 18, 2023

Must watch movies
this Father’s Day

The movie features the struggle of a father to train his daughters in wrestling while bearing the societal pressure

Dangal

Image: Aamir Khan Productions’s Instagram

Piku is an insight into the relationship between a father and a daughter! It is thrilling to see how they truly bond despite their differences

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Piku

Late Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium is about a father who has the will to fight all odds to fulfill his daughter’s dream

Angrezi Medium

Image: Radhika Madan’s Instagram

This movie is about a dad who teaches his son to recognize his own self-worth and make attempts to enjoy life 

102 Not Out

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Paa

Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram

Paa features a heartwarming father-son relationship and how a father consoles and encourages his suffering son

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Drishyam

Drishyam is a striking example of how a father can become a mastermind to protect his family from harm

The movie is enriched with the brilliant performance of Late Sushant Singh Rajput who plays the role of an energetic teenager and later, a doting father. It shows a father’s efforts to cure his child 

Chhichore

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram

A father can be a superhero for his child. In this movie, Devgn fights tough circumstances to save his daughter from human traffickers

Shivaay

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Sultan

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Sultan showcases the story of a father who left wrestling but later faces his fears to open a blood bank in the name of his deceased son

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Watch how 3 casanovas embark on a journey to take care of a baby and how they come to love her like she is their own

Heyy Baby

