Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Must watch Mystery Dramas 

Entertainment

This modern adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective tales stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson

Sherlock   

Images: IMDb 

An anthology series, each season of True Detective presents a new mystery and a new cast. It's known for its dark and brooding atmosphere and intricate storytelling

True Detective   

Images: IMDb 

Mindhunter takes you into the minds of serial killers. Set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, two FBI agents delve into the psychology of murderers to solve ongoing cases

Mindhunter

Images: IMDb 

This critically acclaimed series is a crime thriller that unfolds in the heart of Mumbai. It follows the journey of police officer Sartaj Singh as he attempts to uncover the mysterious underworld of crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde

Sacred Games

Images: IMDb 

Blending horror and mystery, this series tells the story of a fractured family and the sinister events surrounding their haunted childhood home

The Haunting of Hill House

Images: IMDb 

A gritty crime drama that explores the dark underbelly of Delhi, Paatal Lok follows a disillusioned cop who investigates a high-profile assassination attempt and discovers deeper conspiracies

Paatal Lok

Images: IMDb 

In this British series, detectives investigate a child's murder in a close-knit coastal town, uncovering dark secrets and hidden truths

Broadchurch

Images: IMDb 

This whodunit thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a small-town cop who must solve a murder that takes place during a wedding ceremony filled with secrets and lies

Raat Akeli Hai

Images: IMDb 

A crime drama with a strong element of mystery, Ozark follows a financial planner who relocates his family to the Ozarks and becomes entangled in money laundering for a drug cartel

Ozark

Images: IMDb 

While not strictly a mystery series, Black Mirror offers standalone episodes that are often filled with enigmatic and thought-provoking scenarios, exploring the dark side of technology and human behavior

Black Mirror 

Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here