An anthology series, each season of True Detective presents a new mystery and a new cast. It's known for its dark and brooding atmosphere and intricate storytelling
True Detective
Mindhunter takes you into the minds of serial killers. Set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, two FBI agents delve into the psychology of murderers to solve ongoing cases
Mindhunter
This critically acclaimed series is a crime thriller that unfolds in the heart of Mumbai. It follows the journey of police officer Sartaj Singh as he attempts to uncover the mysterious underworld of crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde
Sacred Games
Blending horror and mystery, this series tells the story of a fractured family and the sinister events surrounding their haunted childhood home
The Haunting of Hill House
A gritty crime drama that explores the dark underbelly of Delhi, Paatal Lok follows a disillusioned cop who investigates a high-profile assassination attempt and discovers deeper conspiracies
Paatal Lok
In this British series, detectives investigate a child's murder in a close-knit coastal town, uncovering dark secrets and hidden truths
Broadchurch
This whodunit thriller stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a small-town cop who must solve a murder that takes place during a wedding ceremony filled with secrets and lies
Raat Akeli Hai
A crime drama with a strong element of mystery, Ozark follows a financial planner who relocates his family to the Ozarks and becomes entangled in money laundering for a drug cartel
Ozark
While not strictly a mystery series, Black Mirror offers standalone episodes that are often filled with enigmatic and thought-provoking scenarios, exploring the dark side of technology and human behavior
Black Mirror
