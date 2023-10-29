Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

29 OCTOBER, 2023

Must watch Pakistani dramas

A tale of love, betrayal, and redemption, this drama explores complex relationships and moral dilemmas. It's a must-watch for its engaging plot and stellar performances

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Image: IMDb

This drama, featuring the iconic on-screen pair of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, delves into the challenges faced by a married couple. It's a story of love, sacrifice, and second chances

Humsafar

Image: IMDb

A story of two individuals from contrasting backgrounds, this drama touches on class differences, aspirations, and the pursuit of happiness. It's a heartfelt exploration of life's ups and downs

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Image: IMDb

"Ehd-e-Wafa" follows the lives of four friends as they navigate the challenges of friendship, love, and their commitment to the nation

Ehd-e-wafa

Image: IMDb

A thought-provoking drama that delves into spirituality and self-discovery. It's a journey of a woman's personal growth and her quest for inner peace

Shehr-e-Zaat

Image: IMDb

An intriguing plot that revolves around love, secrets, and psychological suspense. The show features captivating performances and a storyline that keeps viewers engaged

Ye Dil Mera

Image: IMDb

"Alif" combines elements of mysticism and modern life in a unique way. It's a spiritual journey that explores the relationship between art, faith, and self-discovery

Alif

Image: IMDb

It explores the complexities of love, trust, and relationships. The series gained attention for its compelling narrative and the performances of its lead actors

Ishqiya

Image: IMDb

A romantic comedy series that revolves around the humorous and heartwarming dynamics within an extended family during the month of Ramadan

Suno Chanda

Image: IMDb

A drama series that delves into the journey of self-discovery, love, and resilience against societal norms. It received acclaim for its powerful storytelling and exceptional performances

Yakeen Ka Safar

Image: IMDb

