Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
29 OCTOBER, 2023
Must watch Pakistani dramas
A tale of love, betrayal, and redemption, this drama explores complex relationships and moral dilemmas. It's a must-watch for its engaging plot and stellar performances
Mere Paas Tum Ho
Image: IMDb
This drama, featuring the iconic on-screen pair of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, delves into the challenges faced by a married couple. It's a story of love, sacrifice, and second chances
Humsafar
Image: IMDb
A story of two individuals from contrasting backgrounds, this drama touches on class differences, aspirations, and the pursuit of happiness. It's a heartfelt exploration of life's ups and downs
Zindagi Gulzar Hai
Image: IMDb
"Ehd-e-Wafa" follows the lives of four friends as they navigate the challenges of friendship, love, and their commitment to the nation
Ehd-e-wafa
Image: IMDb
A thought-provoking drama that delves into spirituality and self-discovery. It's a journey of a woman's personal growth and her quest for inner peace
Shehr-e-Zaat
Image: IMDb
An intriguing plot that revolves around love, secrets, and psychological suspense. The show features captivating performances and a storyline that keeps viewers engaged
Ye Dil Mera
Image: IMDb
"Alif" combines elements of mysticism and modern life in a unique way. It's a spiritual journey that explores the relationship between art, faith, and self-discovery
Alif
Image: IMDb
It explores the complexities of love, trust, and relationships. The series gained attention for its compelling narrative and the performances of its lead actors
Ishqiya
Image: IMDb
A romantic comedy series that revolves around the humorous and heartwarming dynamics within an extended family during the month of Ramadan
Suno Chanda
Image: IMDb
A drama series that delves into the journey of self-discovery, love, and resilience against societal norms. It received acclaim for its powerful storytelling and exceptional performances
Yakeen Ka Safar
Image: IMDb
