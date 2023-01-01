Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 06, 2024

Entertainment

Must watch Park Hyung Sik K-dramas 

A woman with superhuman strength is hired as a bodyguard by a CEO who is being threatened

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong-soon

A group of young men train to become elite warriors in the Silla Kingdom

Image: KBS2

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 

A chaebol heir falls in love with a poor woman

Image: SBS

High Society 

A young man with a genius IQ teams up with a top lawyer at a prestigious law firm

Image: KBS2

Suits 

It is a K-drama about A man who travels back in time to change the past

Image: tvN

Nine 

A group of wealthy high school students deal with love, loss, and family drama

Image: SBS

The Heirs 

A family struggles to stay together after they lose their fortune

Image: KBS2

What Happens to My Family? 

Our Blooming Youth is a 2023 South Korean television series directed by Lee Jong Jae, and starring Park Hyung Sik

Image: tvN

Our Blooming Youth

It is a romantic comedy series about the hate turned to love relationship of Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong-woo(Park Hyung Sik)

Image: JTBC

Doctor Slump

Two best friends who have known each other for 20 years realize that they have feelings for each other

Image: JTBC

Soundtrack #1 

