Must-watch period K-dramas
Tanya Saxena
Regarded as one of the iconic period K-dramas to ever air, Empress Ki serves you with a strong female character who dreams of becoming a great ruler while navigating love
Image: Netflix
Empress Ki
Follow the story of a twin princess who is forced to take over the throne when her brother dies with whom she shares an uncanny resemblance, but will her reign continue despite restricting rules
Image: Netflix
The King’s Affection
Set in the Joseon period, it tells the love story of a king who is facing struggles personally and politically and a champion player of baduk who wants revenge on him, but ends up falling for him
Captivating The King
Image: Netflix
Missing Crown Prince follows the story of a woman who kidnaps the king and while on the run they come close to each other
Image: MBN
Missing Crown Prince
Follow a story of the Joseon period, which is loosely based on facts and tells the story of King Jeongjo who falls in love with a charming court lady
The Red Sleeve
Image: MBC
To search for the truth behind the attack on his family, a swordsman takes the disguise of a woman to enter a village where only women live
The Tale of Nokdu
Image: Netflix
Follow a meaningful and fun period drama with the twist of time travel when a man from the present travels back in time and finds himself in a woman’s body and falls in love with the king
Mr Queen
Image: Netflix
A strong-headed queen decides to get her sons in line when the crown prince falls ill, to ensure that the throne remains safe
Under The Queen’s Umbrella
Image: Netflix
Set during the Qing invasion, this K-drama tells the story of a noblewoman and a man of mysterious who suddenly appears in her town and they get entangled in a fate of love
My Dearest
Image: MBC
Indulge in a captivating love story set during the Dan dynasty where the only woman painter of the era falls in love with a blind astrologer
Lovers of the Red Sky
Image: SBS