june 02, 2024

Entertainment

Must-watch period K-dramas 

Tanya Saxena

Regarded as one of the iconic period K-dramas to ever air, Empress Ki serves you with a strong female character who dreams of becoming a great ruler while navigating love 

Image: Netflix 

Empress Ki   

Follow the story of a twin princess who is forced to take over the throne when her brother dies with whom she shares an uncanny resemblance, but will her reign continue despite restricting rules

Image: Netflix 

 The King’s Affection

Set in the Joseon period, it tells the love story of a king who is facing struggles personally and politically and a champion player of baduk who wants revenge on him, but ends up falling for him

 Captivating The King

Image: Netflix

Missing Crown Prince follows the story of a woman who kidnaps the king and while on the run they come close to each other

Image: MBN

Missing Crown Prince 

Follow a story of the Joseon period, which is loosely based on facts and tells the story of King Jeongjo who falls in love with a charming court lady

The Red Sleeve

Image: MBC

To search for the truth behind the attack on his family, a swordsman takes the disguise of a woman to enter a village where only women live

The Tale of Nokdu

Image: Netflix

Follow a meaningful and fun period drama with the twist of time travel when a man from the present travels back in time and finds himself in a woman’s body and falls in love with the king

 Mr Queen

Image: Netflix

A strong-headed queen decides to get her sons in line when the crown prince falls ill, to ensure that the throne remains safe

 Under The Queen’s Umbrella

Image: Netflix

Set during the Qing invasion, this K-drama tells the story of a noblewoman and a man of mysterious who suddenly appears in her town and they get entangled in a fate of love 

My Dearest

Image: MBC

Indulge in a captivating love story set during the Dan dynasty where the only woman painter of the era falls in love with a blind astrologer 

 Lovers of the Red Sky

Image: SBS

