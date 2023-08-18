Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
August 18, 2023
Must-watch R Madhavan's movies
Vikrama is about a police officer accompanied by Simon, who is on the hunt to capture Vedha, a smuggler
Vikram Vedha
Image: IMDB
After a difficult romance in a class-divided society, two people figure out that marriage is not what they thought it would be
Alaipayuthey
Image: IMDB
Two men are thrown together by circumstances. Eventually, they find that they are bound together by fate in some way
Anbe Sivam
Image: IMDB
Two friends who are searching for their long lost companion revisit their college days and recall the memories of the friend who inspired them to think differently
3 Idiots
Image: IMDB
This is a story of a former boxer who quits boxing due to a fallout with the authorities. But later, he coaches a fisherwoman to fulfill his dream through her
Irudhi Suttru
Image: IMDB
It is the story of a young girl who is torn between chasing an obsessive lover and a mild-mannered suitor
Minnale
Image: IMDB
Siva comes to Madras to study and falls in love with Priya, only to realise that loving priya comes with dangerous consequences
Run
Image: IMDB
This is the story of six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on freedom fighters from their past
Rang De Basanti
Image: IMDB
The film is about a little girl who is told that she is adopted by her parents. Upon wanting to look for her real mother, she begs to be taken to Sri Lanka
Kannathil Muthamittal
Image: IMDB
The film is about the life of the Indian Space Research Organization scientist, Nambi Narayan who was arrested after being framed for being a spy
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Image: IMDB
