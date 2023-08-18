Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 18, 2023

Must-watch R Madhavan's movies

Vikrama is about a police officer accompanied by Simon, who is on the hunt to capture Vedha, a smuggler

Vikram Vedha

Image: IMDB

After a difficult romance in a class-divided society, two people figure out that marriage is not what they thought it would be

Alaipayuthey

Image: IMDB

Two men are thrown together by circumstances. Eventually, they find that they are bound together by fate in some way

Anbe Sivam

Image: IMDB

Two friends who are searching for their long lost companion revisit their college days and recall the memories of the friend who inspired them to think differently

3 Idiots

Image: IMDB

This is a story of a former boxer who quits boxing due to a fallout with the authorities. But later, he coaches a fisherwoman to fulfill his dream through her

Irudhi Suttru

Image: IMDB

 It is the story of a young girl who is torn between chasing an obsessive lover and a mild-mannered suitor

Minnale

Image: IMDB

Siva comes to Madras to study and falls in love with Priya, only to realise that loving priya comes with dangerous consequences

Run

Image: IMDB

This is the story of six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on freedom fighters from their past

Rang De Basanti

Image: IMDB

The film is about a little girl who is told that she is adopted by her parents. Upon wanting to look for her real mother, she begs to be taken to Sri Lanka 

Kannathil Muthamittal

Image: IMDB

The film is about the life of the Indian Space Research Organization scientist, Nambi Narayan who was arrested after being framed for being a spy

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Image: IMDB

IMDB

Information source

Image: R Madhavan's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here