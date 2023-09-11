Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 11, 2023
Must watch Rajinikanth films
The movie is about a villager who butt heads with a newly appointed engineer from the city
Mullum Malarum
An orphan named Surya raised in a slum befriends a man name Devaraj and works for him. When a new district collector arrives, their existence is threatened
Thalapathi
The story revolves around Manikam, an auto driver who tries to hide his dark underworld side from his father
Baasha
The death of Padaiyappa’s father destroys his family. But he is able to lead a prosperous life due to his luck until his nemesis plots to ruin it
Padaiyappa
Chandramukhi
The movie stars Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Nayanthara and is directed by P Vasu
Sivaji
The movie revolves around a software engineer, who comes to India to serve the nation. But a few corrupt officials try to stop him while doing good for the poor
Thillu Mullu
The story revolves around Chandran, a young man who fools his boss in an attempt to get with his daughter
The movie stars Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and was directed by S Shankar
Enthiran
The 1995 movie stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Sarath Babu, Senthil, and was directed by K S Ravikumar
Muthu
The story revolves around Arunachalam, who is the son of the VIP of the village and finds out about his past
Arunachalam
