Must watch Rajinikanth films

The movie is about a villager who butt heads with a newly appointed engineer from the city

Mullum Malarum

An orphan named Surya raised in a slum befriends a man name Devaraj and works for him. When a new district collector arrives, their existence is threatened

Thalapathi

The story revolves around Manikam, an auto driver who tries to hide his dark underworld side from his father

Baasha

The death of Padaiyappa’s father destroys his family. But he is able to lead a prosperous life due to his luck until his nemesis plots to ruin it

Padaiyappa

Chandramukhi

The movie stars Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Nayanthara and is directed by P Vasu

Sivaji

The movie revolves around a software engineer, who comes to India to serve the nation. But a few corrupt officials try to stop him while doing good for the poor

Thillu Mullu

The story revolves around Chandran, a young man who fools his boss in an attempt to get with his daughter

The movie stars Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and was directed by S Shankar

Enthiran

The 1995 movie stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Sarath Babu, Senthil, and was directed by K S Ravikumar

Muthu

The story revolves around Arunachalam, who is the son of the VIP of the village and finds out about his past

Arunachalam

